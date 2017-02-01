More than 79 million U.S. households own pets, according to an American Pet Products Association (APPA) survey conducted in 2015-2016.

February is National Responsible Pet Ownership Month, marking a time for pet owners to recognize the importance of providing proper care for their pets and to deepen the bond shared with them. More than 79 million U.S. households own pets, according to an American Pet Products Association (APPA) survey conducted in 2015-2016. The Texas Veterinary Medical Association (TVMA) encourages those pet owners to speak with their veterinarian this month to establish a plan for ensuring a long and healthy life for the pets in their families.

Some of the basic tenets of responsible pet ownership include:



Regular exams with your veterinarian, addressing issues like dental health, skin allergies and health issues that arise with age

Keeping your pet up-to-date with vaccinations for diseases like rabies, canine distemper and parvovirus for dogs and feline distemper, feline calicivirus and feline herpesvirus type I for cats

Maintaining a healthy weight for your pet by feeding a healthy diet and incorporating exercise into its lifestyle

Reducing financial stress by putting pet health care in your family’s budget

Making sure your pet has proper identification, whether it’s by microchip or a collar with your contact information (ideally both)

Ensuring your pet is kept safe from the elements, making sure it is protected during times of extreme cold or heat and always keeping it properly hydrated

Establishing natural disaster preparation plans in the event of emergencies, including creating an evacuation kit

Having spay or neuter procedures performed to curb the pet overpopulation problem

Lots of love and playtime with all members of the family!

Fulfilling these components of pet ownership is the best investment you can make in your pet’s life. “Preventative care in veterinary medicine not only includes vaccinations but now encompasses a wide variety of life stage-specific options,” said TVMA Chairman of the Board Aaron Rainer, DVM, MPH, who practices in Richmond, Texas. “Your veterinarian can guide you in making these important decisions for your family’s pets.”

Partnering with your veterinarian is a crucial component of responsible pet ownership. TexVetPets.org allows this collaboration to continue online in between visits to the clinic by offering a reliable source of accurate pet health information that is peer-reviewed and written by TVMA members—the veterinary professionals of Texas. When you’re in need of information on ownership topics such as animal welfare, clinic etiquette, zoonotic diseases, weight-loss plans and caring for senior pets, visit http://www.texvetpets.org.

