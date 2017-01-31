HEALTHsuite Mercato These most recent enhancements reinforce our commitment to our clients and our core focus; to provide the consummate tool to maximize productivity and reduce costs in the administration of government sponsored healthcare programs.

RAM Technologies, Inc., the perennial leader in the development of core administrative software for health plans, is pleased to announce the release of Version 15 of the claims management system, HEALTHsuite® Mercato. This latest release features significant advancements to streamline the administration of Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid. New features include expanded capabilities to manage Medicare benefit periods, support for CMS Changes for BEQ, COB and premium reconciliation, and enhanced reporting capabilities to name a few.

“We are constantly striving to provide the most comprehensive, end-to-end solution for health plans administering Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid,” stated Robert A. Tulio, President of RAM Technologies. “These most recent enhancements reinforce our commitment to our clients and our core focus; to provide the consummate tool to maximize productivity and reduce costs in the administration of government sponsored healthcare programs.”

The latest HEALTHsuite release features many advancements including:



Expanded Capabilities to Manage Medicare Benefit Periods

CMS CARC-to-RARC Mapping Changes

CMS Changes for BEQ, COB and Premium Reconciliation

Medicare Advantage Organization Report (Encounter Data Diagnoses Eligible for Risk Adjustment)

Support of New GPCI File Format for Medicare Physician Fee Schedule

Extended Capabilities for Managing Affiliations for Medicaid Providers

And More…

HEALTHsuite Mercato is a highly adaptable, browser-based solution designed to streamline the administration of government sponsored healthcare. HEALTHsuite Mercato provides unparalleled automation across health plan operations including eligibility and enrollment, benefit administration, provider contracting and reimbursement, provider credentialing, medical & utilization management, care management, premium billing, encounter / claims administration, overpayment recovery, customer service, contact management, capitation, subrogation, fulfillment, EDI integration, management & operational reporting and more.

In addition to the enterprise capabilities provided by HEALTHsuite Mercato, RAM’s eHealthsuite web portal enables providers and members to interact with the health plan in real time through a secure Internet connection. This self-service functionality, available 24 x 7, lowers administrative costs by reducing the demands on the health plan’s customer service personnel.

About RAM Technologies, Inc.

RAM Technologies is the leading provider of enterprise claims processing software and claims adjudication software for health plans. For over 35 years RAM Technologies has led the way in the creation of Medicaid software solutions, Medicare software solutions and software for dual eligible processing (the Medicare-Medicaid Financial Alignment Initiative). RAM Technologies has been recognized on Inc. Magazine’s List of Fastest Growing Private Companies and the Philadelphia Business Journal’s List of Top Software Developers for their advancements in the creation of comprehensive claims management software for Medicare and Medicaid administration. To learn more about RAM Technologies’ healthcare claims processing and managed care software solutions call (877) 654-8810 or visit ramtechinc.com.