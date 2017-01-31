Buy a Light, Help a Life: Lamps.com Teams up with Habitat for Humanity

“Our company is driven by a passion to shed light within our local communities,” said CEO Anthony Balsamo

Brightening the future for families nationwide, Lamps.com is proud to announce their partnership program with Habitat for Humanity, Buy a Light, Help a Life.

To kick off 2017, Lamps.com began donating light fixtures to the home building organization this month. The donations are given with the intention of being resold in the brand’s wholesale markets, called “ReStores,” and will be available across the country.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Habitat for Humanity to partner with another organization that genuinely cares about giving back to the community, “ says Greg Bradley, manager of the Philadelphia ReStore.

One hundred percent of profits from ReStore locations go directly toward building or repairing homes in local communities.

“Our company is driven by a passion to shed light within our local communities,” said CEO Anthony Balsamo. “Stable housing is vital to the health of the population. Not only are our efforts helping to put a roof over people’s heads, but they are also supporting the increased educational and employment opportunities that Habitat for Humanity enables. We’re happy to be partnering with Habitat to improve the lives of citizens of our great country, and our partnership efforts in Philadelphia, Portland, Orlando, Dallas, Oakland, Denver, and Chicago are just the beginning.”

With roughly one in four people worldwide living with inadequate shelter, this initiative will provide physical safety and security to those who need it the most. To learn more about the new initiative, please click here.

To find your nearest ReStore, please click here.

About Lamps.com

Founded in 2010, Lamps.com is based in the Midtown Village neighborhood of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company prides itself on providing not only high-quality lighting, furniture, and home décor, but also core values that center around community and culture. The company is also committed to giving thanks, not only to national charities like Habitat for Humanity and charity:water, but also focusing on those locally including the Vetri Foundation for Children and Alex’s Lemonade Stand. To learn more, please visit https://www.Lamps.com.