American Family Care (AFC), the nation’s leading provider of urgent care, occupational medicine, and accessible primary care, celebrates its role in the current health care revolution with a rededication ceremony for its recently renovated clinic in Hoover, Alabama. Local government officials and other dignitaries will help celebrate the occasion on Tuesday, January 31 at 1680 Montgomery Highway, Hoover, AL 35216.

Originally opened in 1982, the Hoover clinic was the company’s first medical center – and is what many consider to be the epicenter of the urgent care industry. Since the opening of AFC’s Hoover clinic, the urgent care concept has grown dramatically. According to the most updated number from the Urgent Care Association of America (UCAOA), there are more than 7,000 centers in the U.S. providing full-service urgent care medicine – including x-rays, lab work and extended hours.

“Our success is the direct result of the hard work and dedication of our employees and franchisees who work tirelessly to deliver kind, compassionate health care around the corner and around the nation,” said D. Bruce Irwin, M.D., founder and CEO of AFC. “We are both proud and humbled by our role in helping to create an industry that is providing patients with greater access to quality health care.”

Born the son of a cobbler in Center Point, Alabama, Dr. Bruce Irwin earned an undergraduate degree from Birmingham-Southern College and graduated from the School of Medicine at University of Alabama at Birmingham. While working in the Emergency Room of Brookwood Medical Center, he discovered that some non-critical emergencies were clogging up the waiting rooms. Despite his lack of education and experience in business, Irwin sketched a business plan for a network of urgent care clinics on a notepad. More than three decades later, that vision has revolutionized how millions of people gain access to health care.

About American Family Care:

Founded by Dr. Bruce Irwin with a single location in 1982, American Family Care has pioneered the concept of non-emergency room urgent care. With its 2013 acquisition of the Doctors Express, AFC has become the nation’s leading provider of urgent care, accessible primary care, and occupational medicine, with more than 170 clinics and 500 in-network physicians caring for 2 million patients a year. Ranked by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., AFC’s stated mission is to provide the best healthcare possible, in a kind and caring environment, while respecting the rights of all patients, in an economical manner, at times and locations convenient to the patient. For more information, visit http://www.americanfamilycare.com.