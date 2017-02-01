Microspace Communications is Now a Member of the RSPA

“VELOCITY CellCast has been well-received by enterprise retail customers that utilize it for POS backup and business continuity.”

Microspace Communications has specialized in creating innovative broadband solutions for established and emerging enterprise applications for almost 30 years, and is now a member of the RSPA (Retail Solutions Providers Association). The RSPA is the only association that focuses exclusively on connecting companies within the Point of Sale (POS) technology space for the retail industry. Being a member of the RSPA network will heighten Microspace’s presence and authority in the retail technology solutions industry.

“The new membership with a prominent organization such as RSPA signals our commitment to providing connectivity solutions for the retail market,” explains Greg Hurt, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Microspace. “VELOCITY CellCast has been well-received by enterprise retail customers that utilize it for POS backup and business continuity.”

Microspace Communications has positioned its wireless network solution, VELOCITY CellCast, to be a reliable and cost-effective option for retailers seeking POS backup and continuity options. CellCast is a fully managed solution that uses cellular technology to provide connectivity. That connectivity is combined with 24/7 monitoring and reporting of every site within the network.

In the retail space, CellCast can serve as a primary or secondary communication network. As a secondary network, CellCast seamlessly engages when a retailer’s primary connection fails. This can save thousands for retailers that require 100% uptime in POS processing and continuity for their business.

Find out more about Microspace’s impact on retail network communications at http://microspace.com. To learn more about CellCast and how it can benefit your retail enterprise, visit http://www.VELOCITYCellCast.com.

View Microspace Communications’ member profile on RSPA’s website: http://www.gorspa.org/new-member-spotlight-microspace-communications-corporation/.

About RSPA

The RSPA is the only association dedicated to the point of sale and retail technology industry. The mission of the RSPA is to accelerate the success of its members in the point of sale ecosystem by providing knowledge and connections. The organization offers education, certification, a legal hotline, industry advocacy, and discounts on other services to assist members with becoming and remaining successful. RSPA is most well-known for its signature events, RetailNOW® and INSPIRE® which provide face to face learning and networking opportunities. Learn more by going to http://www.GoRSPA.org.

About Microspace Communications

Capitol Broadcasting Company, Inc. is a diversified communications company which owns and/or operates WRAL-TV, WRAL Digital, WRAZ-TV, WRAZ Digital, WRAL-FM, WRAL-HD2, WCMC-FM, WCMC-HD1, WDNC-AM, WCMC-HD2, WCMC-HD3, WCLY-AM, WCMC-HD4, Microspace, CBC New Media Group and Wolfpack Sports Properties (a joint venture with Learfield) in Raleigh, NC; WILM-TV, WILT-LD and Sunrise Broadcasting in Wilmington, NC; The Durham Bulls Baseball Club, Bull City Hospitality and Bull Durham Beer Co. in Durham, NC; and real estate interests including the American Tobacco Project and Diamond View office buildings in Durham, NC, and Rocky Mount Mills in Rocky Mount, NC. To learn more about Microspace Communications, visit http://microspace.com.