Eastern Foundry Opens Its Coworking Doors In Rosslyn

Eastern Foundry is excited to announce that its Rosslyn campus will be opening February 1st. To celebrate the completion of the space, a grand opening will be held on February 2nd which is open to the public. During the event, perspective members have the opportunity to take a tour and receive the first month rent-free by signing within two weeks of the opening.

After several months of planning and renovations, the finishing touches have been added to make working at Eastern Foundry a pleasure for small businesses. With 43 private offices, 3 conference rooms, a training room perfect for any occasion, and a spacious community area designed for collaboration, Eastern Foundry members will thrive in Rosslyn. Our members will get to work in a professional environment where a visiting 3-star general or high-ranking government official can coexist with young techies who are creating the next product to push our country forward, all encompassed in a vibrant atmosphere.

“With the fantastic help and expertise of our designers at Wingate Hughes, we were able to take a blank canvas and reimagine it into a beautiful work environment that we know will benefit the government contracting community as a whole,” said co-founder Andrew Chang. “Eastern Foundry Rosslyn will serve as a space where Primes and Agencies want to come and connect with vetted small businesses and exchange ideas because of its unique qualities.”

Located two blocks from the Rosslyn Metro station, we are within minutes to our members’ government clients at the Pentagon and VA, their Primes in Tysons Corner and D.C, and the ever-growing tech businesses spread throughout the Arlington region.

“We are thrilled that Eastern Foundry chose Rosslyn for their second location,” said Christina Winn, Director of Arlington Economic Development’s Investment Group. “Eastern Foundry was integral to the transformation that is taking place in Crystal City as an innovation hub. The resources and services they will provide to growing tech companies and government contractors is critical to expanding Arlington’s Tech Ecosystem.”

Currently, our 86 member companies are working on a variety of projects across the contracting landscape. In 2016 alone, our companies were awarded over $124,000,000 in Prime contracts and grants to conduct research and complete task orders which push our government forward.

"Rosslyn has a long history of attracting companies that are focused on the business of government,” said Mary-Claire Burick, president of the Rosslyn Business Improvement District. “The opening of Eastern Foundry in Rosslyn will continue this tradition, bringing creative startups and technology innovators to the front door of federal agencies.”

Each new member exponentially benefits our already robust Eastern Foundry network, the addition of a second location dramatically increases the power and reach of all of our members and we aim to continue this tremendous growth.

“This is just the first expansion in our hub and spoke strategy,” said Geoff Orazem, co-founder of Eastern Foundry. “We want to connect DC’s contracting community to the major communities in Maryland, Virginia Beach, and Atlanta. Just as we are supporting and connecting people physically, we know that there is an untapped community online, which is why we are moving more and more of our educational resources to the web. We’ve come a long way in the last two years, but I think this year will be bigger than the last two combined.”

For information regarding our grand opening, and to RSVP for the opportunity to earn a month’s free rent, you may explore our event page. https://nvite.com/EFRosslyn/cd9d

About Eastern Foundry

Eastern Foundry is a first-of-its-kind marketplace where technologists, government contractors and agencies convene to exchange information and opportunities, find teaming partners and conduct business. Providing all of the resources of a modern technology coworking space, Eastern Foundry offers physical workspace, services, trainings and information that are tailored to help large and small businesses achieve government contracting success. To learn more about Eastern Foundry, visit Eastern-Foundry.com, follow us @EasternFoundry or stop by our location in Crystal City.