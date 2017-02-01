Broadax Systems, Inc., a leading solution provider of Touch Panel PCs, announces four new additions to the Touch Panel PC line up, the GOT5840T-845, GOT5100T-845, GOT5120T-845 and the GOT3187WL-834-PCT

The GOT5840T-845 offers a Resistive type 8.4" LCD display which is backlit by LEDs enclosed in a plastic IP65-rated front bezel all in a Fan-less design. The system supports Intel’s N3060 Celeron processor (up to 2.48 GHz), which offers better performance at a lower cost when compared to the Intel Atom N2600 1.60GHz. One 204-pin SO-DIMM is available for up to 8GB. The ultra slim and super light design has the optional to be used as a panel mount/wall mount/VESA arm or use a desktop stand. Two PCI Express Mini Cards as well as two Gigabit LAN are standard. There are also two USB 3.0 ports and two COM ports available. The two COM ports support RS-232 while COM 2 additionally supports 422/485. One HDMI provides Video out while an mSATA slot is available for storage. Two versions of the GOT5840T-845 are available, An AC version and DC version.

The GOT5100T-845 offers a Resistive type 10.4" XGA/SVGA TFT LCD display with a plastic IP65-rated, NEMA 4 rugged protection front bezel. A Fan-less design assures low noise and less moving parts to cool the Intel Celeron processor N3060 2 cores (up to 2.48 GHz), which offers better performance at a lower price then its counterpart the Intel Atom N2600 1.60GHz. A single 204-pin SO-DIMM slot supports up to 8GB DDR3L-1333 MHz. Although small measuring just 11.52" x 1.80" x 9.28", this unit supports 2 Gigabit LAN, 4 USB and 2 COM ports (one being RS-232/422/485). The HDMI can be used to provide external display. Internally a 2.5" SATA HDD or an mSATA can be installed. Both AC and DC versions are available. The GOT5100T-845 supports optional panel mount, wall mount, VESA arm and desktop stand.

The GOT5120T-845 is a 12.1" XGA/SVGA TFT LCD display with a Fan-less design that supports Intel’s Celeron processor N3060 2 cores (up to 2.48 GHz). When compared to the Intel Atom N2600 1.60GHz the performance of the Celeron N3060 offer better performance at a lower cost. The maximum memory supported is 8GB DDR3L-1600 SO-DIMM. The front Bezel is IP65 rated and surrounds the 5-wire resistive touch screen. Two full-size PCI Express Mini Cards are available for expansion as well as a 2.5" SATA SSD and mSATA with an easy access design. There are two Gigabit LANs, two RS-232 COM Ports (one of them being 422-485 selectable), two USB 2.0, two USB 3.0 and one HDMI. The GOT5120T-845 measure 12.9" x 2.07" x 10.3" and can operate in temperatures ranging from 32°F ~ +122°F. There is also a DC and AC version available. The GOT can be used via Panel mount, Wall mount, VESA arm or Desktop stand.

The GOT3187WL-834-PCT is a fan-less Touch Panel PC with a Multi-Touch 18.5" WXGA projected capacitive display protected by an all aluminum IP65 front bezel. It supports Intel’s Celeron processor J1900 4C @ 2.0 GHz (Bay Trail-D) giving you the best performance when compared to the Intel Celeron N3060 2.60GHz processor. Up to 8GB DDR3L is standard. The dimensions are 18.11" x 2.3" x 11.22" and there is support for two full-size PCI Express Mini Cards. As for storage, the GOT3187WL-834-PCT supports a 2.5" SATA HDD and CFast or an mSATA. There are two Gigabit LANs, two USB 3.0, two USB 2.0 and two COM ports available. GOT3187WL-834-PCT also supports 3G, WLAN module & antennas (optional). The wide operating temperature range is from 0°C ~ +40°C. There is a DC version as well as an AC version. Mounting methods include panel mount and VESA arm/desktop stand/ wall mount are optional.

About Broadax Systems, Inc.

Broadax Systems, Inc. focuses on its primary mission to provide state of the art computer systems for mobile and industrial computing needs. Broadax Systems, inc. (BSI) offers a broad range of high-end computing systems in rugged portable computer, rugged notebook, industrial rack mount computer, all-in-one panel PC and low power consumption embedded computer that are designed for business, research, engineering, industrial aerospace and military specifications.

