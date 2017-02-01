Jill Nyland is a registered nurse, child abuse activist, victim and survivor of sexual and physical child abuse, devoted writer and author, has completed his new book “Let's Play Safe”: a gripping and potent book that empowers children with a voice. It teaches them how to identify sexual and physical abuse. This book also teaches children about bullying, stranger danger, and internet safety. Most importantly, it teaches children to report child abuse, bullying, or any other unsafe occurrences.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Jill Nyland’s educational work is an important read for children, families and adults alike.

Nyland states, “When reporting child abuse try to be as specific as you can. For example, instead of saying, ‘The parents are not dressing their children right,’ say something like, ‘I saw the child running outside three times this week in subzero weather without a jacket or hat. I saw him shivering and uncomfortable. He seemed to want to come inside.’ However, remember that it is not your job to prove abuse or neglect. If suspicions are all you have, you should report those as well. If you are concerned that a child you know may be a victim of abuse, call your local law enforcement agency or find your states child abuse report number at childrensvoiceinc.org”

Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase“Let's Play Safe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.