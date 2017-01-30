ARI Network Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARIS) announced today that it has an agreement with Essential Medical Supply, Inc., a leading manufacturer of innovative in-home medical and health related products, to serve as a preferred website provider for its network of more than 2,000 independent dealers.

As a preferred provider, ARI will offer Essential Medical Supply dealers special package pricing and discounts on ARI HME provider websites.

ARI’s provider websites give HME dealers easy access to Essential Medical Supply’s full library of pre-loaded product data as well as the latest information on new products and promotions in addition to offering providers industry-specific functionality including a prescription refill module and secure online bill pay. Optimized for Google local search, ARI’s provider websites make it simple for online shoppers to easily find – and buy – home medical equipment from their local HME provider online.

“We are excited to be named the Essential Medical Supply Preferred Website Provider,” said Patrick Miller, ARI’s HME Business Development Director. “The effects of Competitive Bidding have encouraged HME providers to explore new online profit centers, and this program offers HME providers the opportunity to optimize their online presence to Sell More Stuff! online and in-store.”

Parties interested in learning more about the program can visit http://arinet.com/products/essential-medical-provider-websites/ or contact ARI at 800.755.6040.