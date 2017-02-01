USA Microgrids Launches Company Opening

USA Microgrids is pleased to announce its official launch. USA Microgrids is a business expansion company of Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI), the largest solutions provider to the energy industry based in Minneapolis, MN.

Microgrids offer businesses, college campuses, military installations, distribution utilities, and other entities energy independence, cost control, generation resource optimization, and the ability to continue conducting business and other vital tasks in the event of grid outages, storms, or other natural disasters and emergencies.

USA Microgrids will aid companies in exploring ways to build their microgrid as a successful investment for their organization. USA Microgrids performs a wide variety of services to support microgrids and Distributed Energy Resources (DERs). The services include feasibility studies, facility operations, asset optimization, maintenance, NOC operation services, and other aspects of managing generation assets. USA Microgrids understands how microgrids are designed, how they operate, and how they interact with the utility and markets.

OATI has been involved in Microgrid development since 2011 and has high staff expertise in all facets of microgrid development and operation. USA Microgrids builds upon that expertise and is already involved in microgrid projects across North America. Most recently, USA Microgrids helped plan and execute OATI’s Microgrid Technology Center in Bloomington, MN, which has completed initial construction. When fully operable, the next-generation data center will showcase cutting-edge technologies, such as Combined Cooling, Heat, and Power (CCHP), solar photovoltaic (PV) and wind generation, and energy storage.

“USA Microgrids promotes the growth of microgrid technology that functions alongside Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) and utilities,” said David Heim, Chief Strategy Officer, USA Microgrids. “We are excited to design systems that help our customers adapt to and thrive in significant industry change.”

About USA Microgrids

USA Microgrids, an OATI company, addresses the needs of Commercial and Industrial businesses, communities, and municipal emergency services looking for more reliable electricity supply and stable energy prices by self-generating power. We leverage next-generation technology and deep staff experience, plus best-in-class providers of microgrid design services and equipment to offer a full microgrid development and operations platform.