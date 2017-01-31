HYFN Joins Exclusive Roster of Snapchat Partners

HYFN, a leading digital solutions and multi-platform social advertising agency, today announced that it was named a Snapchat Ads API Partner. As a partner, HYFN will be able to provide brands with Snap Ads - up to 10-second vertical, full screen video, with sound on - and in-depth, real-time analytics on social advertising performance.

In 2016 alone, brands worldwide invested more than $31 billion in social advertising, and with more than 150 million active daily users, Snapchat is quickly becoming the advertising platform of choice to reach an engaged audience including the hard to reach 13 to 34 year olds. With its selection as a Snapchat Partner, HYFN is now one of the few ad tech companies to boast official partnerships and API integrations with today’s largest social platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

“As Snapchat continues its explosive growth, the platform has become a critical element in the advertising programs of brands looking to authentically engage with young consumers,” said Ashley Heron, Chief Digital Officer at HYFN. “We are excited to be among the select number of partners granted the necessary access to continue building innovative solutions in social advertising, and look forward to helping our clients achieve even greater success with this new addition to our tool box.”

Today, some of the most recognized brands depend on HYFN’s technology and expertise to power their social advertising strategies. In addition to expanded mobile video advertising capabilities through Snap Ads, as an official Snapchat partner, HYFN will now also be able to build innovative tools and experiences on top of the Snapchat API within its proprietary social advertising platform, HYFN8, which gives brands a single tool for managing and measuring performance across multiple social platforms. Combined with the unified user interface, HYFN8 provides brands with full visibility and real-time insights into the entire range of their social advertising activities, and the ability to better target, engage and convert.

To learn more about HYFN’s work with Snapchat and how to make the most of your social advertising investment, please reach out at https://hyfn.com/contact.

About HYFN

HYFN Media is the social advertising division of HYFN with a best-in-market social ads technology serving some of the largest advertisers in the world to deliver amplification at scale via our proprietary HYFN8 platform. We’re uniquely able to combine expertise in technology, strategy, and execution while actively collaborating with the social platforms to craft new capabilities and drive incredible results for our clients. HYFN has offices in Los Angeles, New York City, Austin, San Francisco, Chicago, and Boston. For more information, visit http://www.hyfn.com.