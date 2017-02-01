The National Insurance Restoration Council (NIRC) certifies Florida Shores Construction as a Silver Preferred member. The NIRC vetted member network is a prestigious membership composed of the best contactors in the industry that are committed to raising industry standards through education and adherence to high ethics. Florida Shores Construction is a distinguished Florida contractor, providing commercial and residential property owners with property adjustment services, commercial and residential construction, custom home designs, and roofing services.

“We are honored to join the NIRC vetted member network. Part of our mission statement is creating great relationships with our customers, and we are happy that this does not go unnoticed in the industry. With the NIRC, we will continue educating and helping property owners through the insurance restoration process and providing top quality service,” says Jason Burg, CEO and owner of Florida Shores Construction.

Florida Shores Construction is a Certified General Contractor, Plus Certified Roofing Contractor and proudly holds Florida Wind Certification, HAAG Certification, Anabec Microbial Certification, Gerard Roofing Products Certification, GAF Factory Certified Contractor, Carlisle Certifed Contractor, and an A+ rating with the BBB. Burg, CEO, is a licensed Florida Real Estate agent.

“The NIRC is excited to have Florida Shores Construction join our vetted member network. We work hard to regulate the restoration industry to ensure that contractors adhere to our Diamond Standard of business that raises the industry standards nationwide, and Florida Shores Construction is a highly esteemed company with excellent credentials,” says Joe Radcliff, president of the National Insurance Restoration Council.

As an independent 501c3 organization, the NIRC is devoted to educating and protecting property owners nationwide. The NIRC monitors and tracks case law to improve the insurance restoration industry for construction companies, contractors and residential and commercial property owners affected by storm damage.

About the National Insurance Restoration Council

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the National Insurance Restoration Council (NIRC) is a non-profit organization devoted to protecting and educating property owners and restoration

contractors when dealing with insurance claims. The NIRC acts as the principal advocate for

improved legislation and case law to protect consumers and contractors when dealing with insurance claims throughout the nation. The NIRC serves the common interest of insurance restoration contractors and protects consumers from unethical contractors. Vetted and certified NIRC certified contractors adhere to a strict code of professional conduct, educate property owners about the insurance restoration process, and give back to communities in storm damaged areas. NIRC certified contractors go through an extensive background check to become members of the Diamond Standard code of business. The NIRC as a self-regulated entity and cooperates with the Department of Insurance (DOI) and other regulatory authorities throughout the United States to improve the ethics of the industry through education and high standards. Learn more at http://www.NIRC4Change.org.

About Florida Shores Construction

Florida Shores Construction continues to be a ‘one stop shop’ for all construction, development, adjusting, design and real estate needs. With over 25 years of experience, Florida Shores Construction has been instrumental in developing and implementing creative business solutions to effectively provide a better service in the construction and restoration industry. As a fully licensed general contractor, Florida Shores Construction provides residential and commercial services regarding roofing and property insurance claims to property owners throughout the state. To learn more visit http://www.FloridaShoresConstruction.com.

