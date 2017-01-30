5 Reasons to #PlanForVacation to Albuquerque on January 31

Take back your calendar with Visit Albuquerque and Project: Time Off this Jan. 31 and plan your vacation days for the rest of the year! With our centuries of history and culture, abundance of art, limitless recreational opportunities and one-of-a-kind cuisine, Albuquerque is a destination that is sure to change your perspective.

To help fulfill America’s vacation resolutions this year, Visit Albuquerque (@VisitABQ) is encouraging travelers to #PlanForVacation as a part of the first-ever Project: Time Off National Plan for Vacation Day on Jan. 31.

For those wondering what the benefits are of taking your vacation days, Project: Time Off has answers. They state that employees who regularly take time off tend to have higher productivity and performance, improved mental and physical health, better relationships and social life, increased happiness and a more positive attitude towards work.

“With a new year, there’s no better time to sit down, plan your vacation days out and give yourself something to look forward to in the months to come,” said Tania Armenta, President & CEO of Visit Albuquerque. “As travelers we seek out experiences that are different from our daily lives. With our centuries of history and culture, abundance of art, limitless recreational opportunities and one-of-a-kind cuisine, Albuquerque is a destination that is sure to change your perspective.”

Below are five #TrueABQ ways that you can take advantage of these benefits by spending your vacation time in Albuquerque:

1. Higher productivity and performance

The growing trend of not using vacation days threatens workers productivity, creativity and energy, which directly affects the bottom line of American businesses. Nearly two-thirds of employees say their concentration and productivity at work improve with taking time off. Your productivity will soar to new heights after a vacation in Albuquerque, known as the "Hot Air Ballooning Capital of the World"! This bucket list experience isn’t just available during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta®; you can soar through the sky in a hot air balloon year-round.

2. Improved mental and physical health

We all know that taking a break does wonders for our mental health. But did you know that New Mexican chile actually helps to improve your physical health? Chile is packed with vitamins and is proven to boost metabolism. So the question remains... red or green?

3. Better relationships and social life

We all struggle with time and not having enough of it. By slowing down your pace and taking your vacation time, your relationships and social life will benefit. In Albuquerque, one of our favorite ways to blow off steam is flamenco dancing! With the National Institute of Flamenco, the Festival Flamenco de Alburquerque each June and live performances every week at the new Tablao Flamenco, the city has become a cultural hub for this powerful Spanish-inspired art form.

4. Increased happiness

The amount of time employees take off shows a clear correlation to happiness. Do you know what else is known to boost happiness? Vitamin D! Sunshine is a great source of this vitamin of which you can get plenty in Albuquerque, where we have more than 310 days of sunshine each year and are known for our world-famous sunsets.

5. More positive attitude towards work

Taking some time away from work allows employees to come back rejuvenated with a fresh perspective. Studies have shown that employees who regularly take their vacation days have an overall more positive attitude towards work, which no doubt boosts productivity and motivation. Regular exercise also boosts productivity and mental clarify, and with everything from kayaking on the Rio Grande to mountain biking in the Sandia foothills, Albuquerque has a wealth of recreational opportunities sure to keep you focused and motivated.

Join Visit Albuquerque and Project: Time Off to reclaim your mental health by taking back your calendar this Jan. 31 and #PlanForVacation.

###

About National Plan for Vacation Day

National Plan for Vacation Day is a national observance dedicated to encouraging Americans to plan their vacations for the rest of the year at the start of the year. According to Project: Time Off, a national movement to transform American vacation attitudes and behaviors, individuals who plan their vacation time for the year are more likely to use all their time off and take longer vacations. Learn more at ProjectTimeOff.com/PlanForVacation and join the conversation with #PlanForVacation.

About Visit Albuquerque

The mission of Visit Albuquerque is to stimulate economic growth by marketing Albuquerque as a visitor and convention destination. For more information, go to VisitABQ.org, Facebook.com/VisitABQ or Twitter.com/VisitABQ.