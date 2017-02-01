Joy Colvard, a dedicated author, has completed her new book “It’s Always Been You”: is a teenage love story with all of the archetypes and plot twists that a fan of romance novels could ask for.

Colvard is a mother of three who has spent over a decade in the automotive industry. Of her newfound work in crafting fiction, she says, “(I have) been writing love stories since (my) teenage years, and (my) dream is to now get them on paper.”

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Joy Colvard’s moving tale introduces Vicki, a high school senior whose relationship with childhood buddy Matt sets the gold standard for friendship with the opposite sex. They are each others’ number one fans and truly are more like brother and sister than coeds with dating potential.

However, a strain is put on their allegedly platonic relationship when Vince charges into the picture and sweeps Vicki off of her feet. Their relationship moves a little too fast for Matt’s liking and soon Vicki finds herself in a string of unexpected, tragic, and complicated circumstances.

The drama unfolds itself quickly and a series of events beyond Vicki’s control tries to paint the teen’s future for her. Fortunately, Matt is at her side through it all and is willing to insert himself whenever he deems it necessary, even when she does not understand his action.

Readers who wish to experience this dynamic work can purchase “It’s Always Been You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.