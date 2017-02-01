WeatherTech Back for Fourth Year as Super Bowl Advertiser

WeatherTech Tech Team Super Bowl Spot David MacNeil, founder and CEO of WeatherTech, “our Supr Bowl spot represents the agility of our company to deliver our American engineered and manufactured products to protect our customers’ vehicles.”

Automotive floor mat manufacturer WeatherTech will advertise its 30-second commercial titled Tech Team during the first half of FOX’s broadcast of Super Bowl 51 Sunday, Feb. 5 from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. It’s the fourth consecutive year WeatherTech has advertised during the Super Bowl.

This year’s spot again features actual WeatherTech employees from the Bolingbrook, Illinois factories going to extraordinary lengths to provide WeatherTech customers with its American designed, engineered, and manufactured automotive accessories to protect their vehicles. The spot features an Action Hero-like character who jumps from a moving WeatherTech van to a customer’s vehicle and places a WeatherTech FloorLiner in the car just-in-time to avert a catastrophe.

“We are very fortunate to be in a time where there is a strong Made in America sentiment nationally and it’s moving more companies to manufacture products in the USA,” said David MacNeil, founder and CEO of WeatherTech. “We’ve built our company on this principal. This spot represents the agility of our company to deliver our American engineered and manufactured products to protect our customers’ vehicles.”

In 2014, the company ran its first ad titled Can’t Do That, which explained the challenges of producing products and creating manufacturing jobs in America. In 2015, the America at Work spot celebrated the fact that the company was able to build a manufacturing base and is marketing its Made in America automotive accessories and shipping them around the globe. In 2016, expanding on the Made in America theme, the company’s Resources commercial highlighted the value of producing its automotive accessories locally and the impact that decision has on its employees.

“This is our fourth year advertising during the Super Bowl broadcast,” MacNeil said. “Last year’s game garnered 111.9 million viewers. That is a lot of eyes on our message. We are an 1,100 employee company and the large investment in this programming has proven to be a sound marketing and branding decision. Over the past three years, we have seen increased traffic to our web site, phone center and network of distributors worldwide.”

“The concept behind the Tech Team spot was to communicate WeatherTech’s engineering, manufacturing and fulfillment prowess,” said Michael Magnusson, president and CEO of Pinnacle Advertising. “We wanted to instill some action into the spot this year having to portray the swiftness of the company to deliver its products quickly.”

