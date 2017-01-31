Intouch Insight Ltd. (“Intouch” TSXV: INX) announces that its operating company Intouch Insight Inc. has added the position of Vice President, Sales to its leadership team and has appointed Rob Sutherland to the position. This additional position is in line with the previously announced intention of increasing Intouch’s focus on sales and marketing in conjunction with its continued efforts towards product development.

Rob brings to Intouch more than 20 years of sales experience, much of it in the SaaS and software space. Rob started his career as an officer with Canada’s Department of National Defense earning both the Canadian Forces Decoration and the Canadian Peacekeeping Service Medal. Most recently Rob has held several positions as a respected top executive.

“I am very pleased that we were able to attract a respected leader like Rob Sutherland to join our organization and am very much looking forward to the impact that Rob will be able to make on the business. The timing was right to add significant focus to our sales efforts as we are nearing completion of our new, modern technological foundation which allows us to improve products and create new offerings in a very agile fashion,” said Cameron Watt, President & Chief Executive Officer of Intouch.

The Company is also reporting that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of options to purchase up to 130,000 common shares at an exercise price of C $.40 per share to employees and officers of the company. The options were granted January 30, 2017 and are valid until January 30, 2022.

At the core of Intouch Insight (Intouch) is, and always has been, a focus on collecting insights to drive business improvement. Founded in 1992, Intouch draws from its twenty-five years of experience in the mobile data capture industry to deliver clients with enterprise-class solutions, while driving innovation as well as new products, services and features. The Intouch product suite currently includes mystery shopping, operational site audits, regulatory compliance audits, voice of the customer programs, forms automation software, and event marketing automation. Intouch is able to provide businesses with a 360° view into their performance and areas in need of focus.

