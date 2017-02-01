Patricia Michaud, a member of the Red Hat Society, with a ham radio technician license and a love of gardening, has completed her new book “He Will Always Love Us”: a powerful and impassioned recollection of the emotional journey her family went on after her husband was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and given five years to live.

“This book will tell you about all kinds of other books, seminars, and classes,” Patricia writes. “But what those books don’t tell you are the things that go on in your home and in your life with your loved ones. That is what I wanted to do in this book, to give you a better insight of what goes on and how it changes you and your family.”

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Patricia Michaud’s sentimental tale chronicles all the beautiful and heart-wrenching moments of her family’s struggle, while also providing plenty of helpful resources for others who may be facing the same issue.

Though a diagnosis like Alzheimer’s may be grim, Michaud’s book offers helpful advice for those seeking answers on how to keep their family together, and how strong bonds between family and friends can be the foundation that keeps patients and their loved ones from crumbling.

Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase“He Will Always Love Us” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

