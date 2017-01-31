Strainsert CPA Series Load Pin The goal is to make Strainsert’s force sensors available and deliver them when needed

Strainsert introduced a new quick ship program for CPA Series force sensing load pins several years ago. Now, Strainsert is proud to announce the turnaround time on a quick ship order has been improved from 72 to 48 hours. The CPA Series of load pins is one of Strainsert's most popular load pin lines, and are unique force sensors utilizing the internal strain gage transducer process developed by Strainsert. These load pins offer precision force measurement by replacing existing shear pins, clevis bolts, load pins, shear axles and many other types of pinned joints in applications for the aerospace, automotive, marine and military industries.

This turnaround time improvement of the quick ship program derived from the observation and understanding by Strainsert that customers, at times, face emergency or rush situations and cannot always get new or replacement force sensors quickly. These urgent situations can at times present critical problems for those customers, reflected in lost productivity, time and potential cost impacts. The quick ship turnaround, coupled with the accuracy, versatility, reliability and easy installation of Strainsert’s load pins, can help to mitigate these delivery problems saving time, money and increasing productivity.

Strainsert offers the quick shipment for most of the CPA Series force sensors (up to 2-1/2” diameters) within 48 hours, and is also offering limited stock shipments on other load pin lines as well. As Tim Foley, the President of Strainsert states, "The goal is to make Strainsert’s force sensors available and deliver them when needed."

In addition to the standard load pin lines, Strainsert also offers a custom load pin design service, where the force sensors are specifically designed, manufactured, and tested for unique customer applications. The custom design offers complete fit and form functionality allowing a “drop-in” replacement with minimal installation, and meets the customer specific requirements. Please see the custom load pin designs for additional information on the custom design capabilities.

