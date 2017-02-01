Feathr Continues its Winning Streak at Eventex

Winning this award validates our continued commitment of helping event organizers leverage the data they already have to personalize their digital engagement.

Feathr, the global leader in data-driven event marketing, announced today winning the 7th Annual Eventex Global Event competition for their Event Marketing Cloud in the category of Best New Event Technology. This category recognizes the most useful and innovative event technology solutions in the global event industry.

“Winning this award validates our continued commitment of helping event organizers leverage the data they already have to personalize their digital engagement,” said Aidan Augustin, President and co-founder of Feathr. “From attendee acquisition to sponsor promotion to the live experience itself, personalization through data will enhance the value of events for all involved.”

Another notch on the belt

This is Feathr’s 4th industry award in recent months, and adds to their list of recognitions that include the UFI Technology Award, IAEE’s Innovation Award, SISO’s Event Innovation Battlefield, as well as being a finalist in the PPA Connect awards. It caps a year of continued successes that include a $2 million round of capital funding to continue its growth, new innovative product developments, and several strategic partnerships.

The Eventex Global Event Awards, began in 2009 and is dedicated to honor event professionals, meeting planners, promoters, and live communication professionals from around the world for their accomplishments in producing cutting-edge event experiences. Its yearly award competition helps to showcase companies and individuals that demonstrate leadership in event marketing and technology.

“This is our biggest Eventex so far and we are pleased to cooperate with the brightest minds in meetings and events worldwide,” said Ovanes Ovanessian, founder and CEO of Eventex.

The Eventex organization stands apart by offering a truly competitive environment with over 40 international judges; 500 entries from 50 countries have been part of the previous 6 editions. Entrants vary from agencies, associations, media, corporations, independent planners, and promoters.

About Feathr:

Hailed as the premier audience data and personalization software provider for the event industry, Feathr is the only digital marketing platform built specifically for event professionals, powering more than 500 exhibitions, festivals, and conventions worldwide. Founded in 2012, its proprietary Audience Engagement Engine simplifies the centralization of event data from any source including web, social, email, registration forms, mobile apps, and 3rd party CRM platforms. Feathr’s Event Marketing Cloud provides organizers with a suite of tools for personalized audience communications across all digital touch-points to increase event attendance, engagement, and profitability.