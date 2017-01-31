Smart Cart has gained a huge following The opportunity to be on ‘Shark Tank’ and get the support of the sharks will take us to a whole new level.

When Richard Elden created Smart Cart, an innovative collapsible cart, he knew he was on to something. Today, Elden is hoping to take his California-based company to another level when he appears on the ABC series “Shark Tank” at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific, 8 Central on Friday, Feb. 3.

The show features entrepreneurs who present their innovative business ideas to a group of business experts or “sharks” that include Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec who then must decide whether they would like to invest in the venture.

“We are already more than doubling our business year over year, I can’t imagine how much more business is going to come our way now that we will be on the most popular business show in America” said Elden. “We have been working diligently in creating our products that have captured the attention of consumers of all ages across the country. We have grown rapidly and have expanded our marketing footprint into many markets, so we feel this opportunity to be on ‘Shark Tank’ and get the support of the sharks will take us to a whole new level.”

With just $25,000 or as Elden says: “all the savings I had,” the innovative entrepreneur established the company as a storage products company that featured the Quik Cart, a collapsible cart that allows users to carry books, electronics and other bulky items with very little effort. Today, Trolley Dolly and Smart Cart have more than 100 different carts including its most popular model the Smart Carts that come in different sizes and have become invaluable to moms with children, college students loaded down with books, baby boomers helping them carry more than they could with anything else, business people and many others who must carry lots of items as part of their work.

Resembling a large wheeled luggage cart, the Smart Cart have many models and features large zippered pockets, holds an insulated leak-proof cooler, securely stores keys, phone and wallet, weighs less than 3 pounds and folds flat to only 2 inches for compact storage. Other popular Smart Carts include the Trendy Smart Cart, City Smart Cart, Smart Cart Gone Wild (animal prints), Bigger Smart Cart and more.

“We have grown so fast that we are having a difficult time keeping up with orders and so we’re at a pivotal moment,” Elden said. “If we get the sharks to invest in us, we are going to be well on our way to reaching our true potential.”

Born in London, England, Elden was an active child with a drive to succeed at everything that touched his fancy. His entrepreneurial spirit was already active at 8 when he began selling chewing gum to his fellow students in the playground. By age 9, his parents had divorced and at 13, Elden and his mother moved to the U.S. where he became dedicated to his studies, earning an undergraduate degree from USC, a Masters of Business Administration from Pepperdine University then on to study at Oxford University and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Even as he planned to attend Pepperdine to get his Masters, he opened a toner recycling firm that helped repay his college debt.

“I went to Hong Kong to study and to learn more about manufacturing in China that’s where I developed my business plan and made my first product,” he said. “Soon I was taking orders and was in business.” With Smart Cart and Trolley Dolly growing rapidly, Elden sees “Shark Tank” as the next big opportunity that will help catapult his firm into additional Big Box stores his company needs.

To learn more visit http://www.TrolleyDolly.com

