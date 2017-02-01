AGDATA announces the launch of GrowStat, a powerful sales and marketing analytics platform that enables ag retailers and distributors to reduce customer churn and improve sales efficiency. With another year of uncertainty looming on the horizon due to low commodity prices and expanding inventories, Grower incomes are expected to continue to be challenged. As a result, ag retailers must maximize every opportunity to retain and grow sales.

“GrowStat allows ag retailers to leverage the power of customer insights to have the right conversations with the right customers at the right time,” said Andy Zupsic, CEO of AGDATA. “GrowStat provides actionable business intelligence about customers to identify opportunities to retain more business, create incremental sales, or strengthen relationships.”

GrowStat provides robust Grower data management, dynamic sales enablement tools, advanced analysis and mapping, and powerful reporting capabilities in a simple and easy-to-use design that is mobile-ready. It can integrate a wide range of Grower data, from Agronomy to other business units including Grain, Energy, Application data, and Licensing. Additionally, GrowStat offers marketing program management tools and confidential manufacturer sales reporting.

Wheat Growers, a leading ag retailer, has successfully leveraged AGDATA’s platform as part of their mission to be their customer’s partner in production and link to the market. According to Ryan Schuchhardt, Director of Agronomy Sales, “Having this saves countless hours, easily providing 8-10 hours per week of more productive time. I no longer have to worry about if my reps are spending their time focusing on the right Growers or wasting their time trying to access information.”

“We’ve demonstrated that we can reduce customer churn by almost 40% among Sales Agronomists using these insights for a full season,” said Brian Kuberski, Vice President of Product Management at AGDATA. “GrowStat’s ease of access to analysis such as cross-selling and up-selling opportunities, accounts at risk, and historical purchasing patterns facilitates more productive discussions and relationships with customers.”

For more information about GrowStat from AGDATA, call 844.436.5511 or visit agdata.com.

About AGDATA

Founded in 1985, AGDATA is the largest data collector in the agriculture industry and operates throughout the United States, Canada and Brazil. AGDATA enables agriculture and animal health industry participants to collect and analyze complex sales data, develop and manage sophisticated marketing strategies and execute mission-critical sales and marketing programs. Through its SaaS-based industry-standard platforms, AGDATA is connecting manufacturer and distribution channels through grower verified, standardized data. AGDATA is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. To learn more, visit agdata.com.