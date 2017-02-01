ClickUp Hires VP of Client Success: Alexandra Bethea

ClickUp, a project management platform launching soon from Mango Technologies, has hired Alexandra Bethea as their VP of Client Success.

The startup, which is currently in the process of planning its launch, is building up a team to ensure clients benefit to the fullest possible extent from implementing their software.

Bethea will be in charge of directing this team as they seek to uncover opportunities to improve the product as well as work will clients to help them realize their larger goals.

By doing so, ClickUp hopes that they can exceed the expectations of their clients to such a degree that it becomes an engine for growth. The team believes that an intense focus on customer experience will pay for itself many times over.

Bethea had the following to say about her role, “We’re extremely excited to work with businesses to help them uncover unexpected ways to improve the effectiveness of the project management. Based on the work we’ve done so far, I’m very optimistic we can give people something that will make their lives better in a big way.”

Having recently begun her role, Bethea will soon transition into training additional team members who can help deliver the same experience across hundreds or thousands of clients.

She elaborated on this initiative, “It’s difficult to say how much we’ll be expanding, however, continent on the success of the launch we could be seeing some big numbers relative to what we have now.”

ClickUp will be releasing within several months, and will be a project management platform with a strong emphasis on design and user experience. https://clickup.com