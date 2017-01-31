Discovia Achieves Record Sales and Profit Performance in 2016

"Our focus on process automation, accuracy, and execution motivated many of our clients to reward us with a larger share of their business," said Christian Lawrence, Discovia's CEO.

Discovia, a leading global provider of eDiscovery services to corporations, law firms and government entities, announced today that it achieved record sales and profit performance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2016. This was the company’s third consecutive year of substantial growth and best annual revenue and profit performance since it was founded in 2004.

“Our team delivered another year of outstanding performance,” said Discovia’s CEO Christian Lawrence. “We continued to expand our formal relationships with many corporate, law firm, and government clients. Our focus on process automation, accuracy, and execution motivated many of our clients to reward us with a larger share of their business. We continued our expansion of our managed services practice and also worked on multiple HSR Second Request projects.”

Lawrence noted that the company’s net revenue has grown by over 66% since 2012. In 2016 Discovia grew revenue by 23% and EBITDA by 37% versus the prior year. It also generated a 31% increase in new project wins versus 2015.

"We closed the year with a solid pipeline of prospective clients and large projects," said Talin Andonians, Discovia's COO. "Entering 2017 we have plans to build our sales team across the country and we are extremely excited, based on initial client feedback, about our introduction of Gateway™, our self-service, Infrastructure-as-as-service solution which enables our clients to complete part or all of their eDiscovery work using Discovia’s highly secure, scalable technology infrastructure.”

About Discovia

Discovia provides electronic discovery services to corporations and law firms engaged in litigation, ITC investigations, and internal and regulatory investigations, including HSR Second Requests. Services include onsite and remote data collections, data minimization, data processing and hosting, expert application of leading technology-assisted review tools, document review management, and document productions. Discovia is one of the only eDiscovery services providers to achieve ISO 27001 certification and HIPAA/HITECH compliance for data security according to third-party auditors. Discovia is the first to publish its accuracy rate – 99.7 percent, and typically achieves data culling rates of 95 percent for repeat clients. Discovia is the first eDiscovery services firm to deliver a fixed-price managed services solution, enabling corporate legal departments and law firms to gain a world-class eDiscovery function with complete cost predictability. More

information is available at (415) 392-2900 or http://www.discovia.com.