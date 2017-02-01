Pursuant Acquires TouchPoint Software

Pursuant, a full-service fundraising agency, is pleased to announce the acquisition of TouchPoint Software, LLC, a Memphis, Tennessee web-based church management software system. This move represents Pursuant’s continued effort to invest in data-driven, technology-enabled solutions to help growing nonprofits, ministries, and churches deliver on their mission. The acquisition was effective January 1, 2017.

TouchPoint provides a robust yet affordable church management software system for mobile devices and computers that enables and equips church leaders to manage their church, engage their people, and fund their vision. The software solution was developed by founder and lead developer, David Carroll, as a way to help his home congregation, Bellevue Baptist Church, manage their members more effectively and efficiently. Today, 275 churches use TouchPoint as their go-to church management system. Pursuant plans to accelerate investment in TouchPoint’s staff and product development as well as integrate Pursuant’s growing suite of analytics and technology solutions to advance the mission of church leaders.

“I’m excited to bring TouchPoint into the Pursuant family of brands,” said Pursuant CEO Trent Ricker. “What strikes me is how much TouchPoint’s story parallels that of Pursuant. TouchPoint was created as a practical response to a felt need in the local church. Similarly, Pursuant was founded to help nonprofits raise more money through the creative application of up-and-coming technologies and has continued to expand its offerings over the years. To have our companies join forces just felt like a natural fit.”

“When I developed TouchPoint for Bellevue Baptist, my intention was to create the ideal solution for enabling my church to accelerate its efforts to reach more people with the gospel and grow discipleship,” said TouchPoint founder David Carroll. “It’s been a blessing to watch the tool grow and be adopted by so many churches in such a short amount of time. I believe Pursuant is the right partner to come alongside us in creating a pathway for church leaders to eliminate the guesswork of ministry and help people grow in their faith.”

Technology is nothing new to Pursuant. It was founded in 2001 as a fundraising agency built to help nonprofit leaders raise more money through email and award-winning video storytelling. Since then, Pursuant has expanded its services and offerings through organic growth and other acquisitions such as Ketchum, KMA, fundraising automation company 2Dialog, and church stewardship company RSI.

“We are excited about how TouchPoint will help Pursuant elevate and expand its ability to support church leaders to be more effective and make better ministry decisions,” said Pursuant Executive Vice President Curt Swindoll. “We believe that better information contributes to reaching others and discipling believers with intentionality and purpose; it’s at the heart of stewarding the people God brings to the churches we serve. The more informed church leaders are about their church through TouchPoint, the more wisdom and understanding they have when it comes to making important ministry decisions.”

TouchPoint will continue to be based in Memphis, Tennessee, and will remain an independent brand. TouchPoint clients will see no material change in their day-to-day interactions with sales, support, or development. Pursuant is committed to no interruption in service or support for all existing clients during this transition.

“Pursuant is now expanding and enhancing a shared vision of supporting the discipleship process through great technology and counsel to help church leaders minister more effectively and maximize their ministry impact,” Swindoll said. “We are excited to integrate TouchPoint’s technology with Pursuant’s leading analytics and strategic services to create a world class environment for church leaders.

The Pursuant Group, based in Dallas, Texas, is a technology-driven, comprehensive fundraising consultancy serving the world's leading nonprofit organizations across the entire donor spectrum. Since 2001, Pursuant has helped thousands of organizations raise billions of dollars. Pursuant partners with faith-based organizations, churches, health and human service organizations, educational institutions, athletic programs, hospitals, to impact lives through intelligent data, proven strategies, and award-winning creative to grow and sustain revenue.

TouchPoint Software, based in Memphis, Tennessee, is a church management software company serving 275 churches. TouchPoint’s web-based and Open Source solution helps churches move believers toward maturity by supplying tools to engage and connect people to community.