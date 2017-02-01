There is a lot to becoming an influencer that most people don't know, and I'm not going to hold anything back for Digital Summit attendees. I'll be sharing my road to success [and] teaching others how they can become influencers themselves.

Getting brand messages seen, experienced and shared on mobile and desktop devices will dominate the presentations at PR News’ Digital Summit in Huntington Beach, CA, Feb. 24, but the career-enhancing value of personal branding and influence will also get stage time at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa.

In his keynote presentation at PR News’ Digital Summit in Huntington Beach, CA, Feb. 24, John Lincoln, author of “Digital Influencer: A Guide to Achieving Influencer Status Online,” will share the key steps for attendees to take to become influencers on behalf of their brands, but especially for themselves.

“There is a lot to becoming an influencer that most people don't know,” says Lincoln, who is also CEO of Ignite Visibility. “And I'm not going to hold anything back for Digital Summit attendees. I'll be sharing my road to success but, most importantly, teaching others how they can become influencers themselves. From defining their business or personal mission to targeting other influencers and working with them to build their own platform, I look forward to providing the tools needed to become an influencer and creating a recognized and influential business in any industry.”

In addition to John Lincoln, speakers from TOMS, Yelp, Northrop Grumman, Certified Angus Beef, eHarmony, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, UC Berkeley, the San Diego Zoo, tronc, Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, Boingo Wireless, DocuSign, Hotwire PR and Hotel del Coronado will be featured at PR News’ Digital Summit Feb. 24 in Huntington Beach.

Attendees will be immersed in real-world, tactical case studies from brands, nonprofits and agencies and get takeaways on influencer marketing, winning budget for paid social, video strategies, Snapchat, Instagram Stories, Facebook Live, Instagram and more.

The day before the Digital Summit, on Feb. 23, PR News will also present its Crisis Management Boot Camp. The two days of events in Huntington Beach will also include multiple networking and socializing opportunities and even a Zumba Fitness break.

PR News’ Digital Summit and Crisis Management Boot Camp are sponsored by PressPage and Zignal Labs.

