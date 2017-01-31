Trauma-Informed Policing With Tribal Youth

The Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Tribal Youth Training and Technical Assistance Center, housed at the Indian Country Child Trauma Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center, and Kognito, an innovator in developing evidence-based role-play simulations, have announced the launch of an interactive role-play simulation aimed at building the capacity among law enforcement professionals to lead more effective interactions with tribal youth.

The Trauma-Informed Policing With Tribal Youth simulation is available at no cost to participants at: http://www.kognitocampus.com/login using enrollment key “tribalyth”.

“Trauma-Informed Policing with Tribal Youth is the first culturally-specific online role-play simulation,” said Dr. Dolores Bigfoot, director of the Tribal Youth Training and Technical Assistance Center. “Preliminary research demonstrates that it builds knowledge about the effects of historical and intergenerational trauma and prepares law enforcement officers to take action to reduce the trauma-response of tribal youth when interacting with police. Our goal is to bring that knowledge and skill to scale by offering all law enforcement agencies that work with tribal communities the opportunity to have their officers participate in the training.”

The Trauma-Informed Policing with Tribal Youth simulation is one of the services that the Indian Country Child Trauma Center, in its role as the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention’s Tribal Youth Training and Technical Assistance Center, provides to tribal grantees and all federally recognized tribes seeking to improve tribal juvenile justice systems. It takes about 30 minutes to complete and awards one hour of continuing education credit from the State of Oklahoma Center for Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET). Acquisition of continuing education credits for law enforcement personnel in other states is in progress.

Trauma-Informed Policing with Tribal Youth uses a variety of instructional approaches, including an opportunity to take on the role of a tribal law enforcement officer and interact with a virtual 15-year-old tribal youth whose childhood is marked by traumatic experiences. The virtual youth possesses personality, memory and emotions, so he responds as a real person would. In addition, a virtual coach provides education and feedback throughout the simulation.

The simulation was adapted from an evidence-based learning model used with educators. It was developed with extensive input from subject matter experts from Indian Country, including youth with histories of involvement with the juvenile justice system, law enforcement and trauma specialists. The online format enables tribal and other law enforcement personnel, even in some of the most rural areas, to access this training and gain skills and experience in trauma-informed policing approaches.

“Research shows that our online role-play simulations are effective tools for American Indian and Alaska Native users,” said Dr. Glenn Albright, co-founder and director of research at Kognito. “This culturally-specific simulation has the potential to change the way law enforcement work with youth in Indian Country, where the youth are so disproportionately affected by trauma, substance abuse and suicide.”

About the Indian Country Child Trauma Center

The Indian Country Child Trauma Center was established to develop trauma-related treatment protocols, outreach materials and service delivery guidelines specifically designed for American Indian and Alaska Native children and their families. The Indian Country Child Trauma Center is part of the National Child Traumatic Stress Network funded by the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration under the National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative. It is housed on the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center campus in the OU Children’s Physicians Center on Child Abuse and Neglect. A current program includes Project Making Medicine. To learn more, visit http://www.icctc.org.

About Kognito

Kognito is a health simulation company that believes in the power of conversation to inspire and inform, impact how people think and act, evoke empathy and change lives. It is an innovator in developing research-proven, role-play simulations that prepare individuals to lead real-life conversations. These simulations build and assess users’ confidence and competency by providing them the ability to practice conversations with a growing family of emotionally-responsive virtual people.

Kognito’s innovative approach uses the science of learning, the art of conversation and the power of game technology to measurably improve social, emotional and physical health. Leading health, education, government and nonprofit organizations use its growing portfolio of simulations. Kognito is the only company with health simulations listed in the National Registry of Evidence-Based Programs and Practices.

About OJJDP

Juveniles in crisis—from those who commit serious and violent offenses to victims of abuse and neglect—pose a challenge to the nation. Charged by Congress to meet this challenge, the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP), a component of the Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice, collaborates with professionals from diverse disciplines to improve juvenile justice policies and practices.

OJJDP accomplishes its mission by supporting states, local communities, and tribal jurisdictions in their efforts to develop and implement effective programs for juveniles. The Office strives to strengthen the juvenile justice system's efforts to protect public safety, hold justice-involved youth appropriately accountable, and provide services that address the needs of youth and their families. Through its components, OJJDP sponsors research, program, and training initiatives; develops priorities and goals and sets policies to guide federal juvenile justice issues; disseminates information about juvenile justice issues; and awards funds to states to support local programming.