InMotion Autosamplers increase throughput and prevent mistakes As there is no common standard for ‘Lean Lab’, laboratory employees might need some additional information about which aspects will help with this conversion.

The success stories of “Lean Manufacturing”, especially the productivity gain, created a desire to transfer this concept to other areas of business. The responsible lab managers and coordinators are asked to convert their laboratory into a lean lab. As there is no common standard for ‘Lean Lab’, laboratory employees might need some additional information about which aspects will help with this conversion.

This webinar explains the analogies of lean manufacturing with lean lab and suggests aspects of METTLER TOLEDO products that help users to convert their lab into a lean lab. It includes:



Principles of the 'Lean' Idea

Analogies between Lean Manufacturing and Lean Lab

Which Degree of Automation is Helpful

Tips for reducing wastes in the Lab and increasing Efficiency

Registration and Information

This webinar will be presented on February 22nd, 2017, at 11 AM EST. Registrants can find the local time on the Registration Page. Participants can register here for no charge.

About METTLER TOLEDO

METTLER TOLEDO is a leading global manufacturer of precision instruments. The Company is the world’s largest manufacturer and marketer of weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial and food retailing applications. The Company also holds top-three market positions in several related analytical instruments markets and is a leading provider of automated chemistry systems used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development. Additional information about METTLER TOLEDO can be found at http://www.mt.com/lab.