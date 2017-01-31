Equipment Trader Announces Brand Overhaul

“We’re very excited to make the transition to Equipment Trader. While the name may change, our commitment to serving our customers remains as strong as ever,” said Lori Stacy, president of Dominion Web Solutions.

Equipment Trader Online, part of the Dominion Enterprises family of commercial brands, recently announced that the company will now operate as Equipment Trader.

Equipment Trader is also launching a new look, an updated URL (EquipmentTrader.com), and a refreshed brand identity. These enhancements highlight the brand’s success and continued growth as the most recognized leader in the online equipment marketplace.

With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Equipment Trader’s objective is to bring buyers and sellers together in the marketplace. With more than 90,000 listings and 1 million unique visitors per month, the company is an industry leader in buying, selling, renting and researching equipment. Equipment Trader drives high-quality leads to its dealers by providing cost-effective advertising solutions.

For more information about Equipment Trader, visit http://www.EquipmentTrader.com.

About Dominion Enterprises

Dominion Enterprises is a leading online marketing and software services company offering client solutions across multiple targeted business verticals. Our widely recognized B2C web and mobile portals, including ForRent.com, Homes.com, CycleTrader.com and BoatTrader.com, generate nearly 30 million unique visits monthly. Our B2B cloud SaaS solutions directly support clients in establishing their online and mobile brands, generating leads, and managing customer relationships. Dominion Enterprises has more than 40 businesses and 3,000 employees in our Norfolk, Va. home office, across the U.S.