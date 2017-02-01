Myers Foodservice Equipment, Supply & Design adds to Executive Team

"There is no finer a team assembled to successfully handle the design-build needs of the foodservice industry than those at Myers. I’m looking forward to many years of continued growth and success for our company." stated Scheiman.

Myers Foodservice Equipment, Supply & Design, is proud to announce the promotion of Michael L. Scheiman to the position of Vice President Business Development + Design. Scheiman has been one of the driving forces behind the monumental growth of the company over the past four years. CEO Charlie Fusari commented, “Michael is a very integral part of our team. His talents and passion for our business and our industry run very deep. I am personally very happy for him and equally as happy for our company as he takes on this new and vital role for our growing design department”.

Scheiman came to Myers after an acclaimed career as a chef with some of New York City’s most revered restaurants, including The Markham, Montrachet, Tribeca Grill, and Nobu. His culinary career included a position as Executive Chef for The Canal House at the Soho Grand Hotel where he earned 2 1/2 stars in the New York Times, and won recognition by The James Beard Foundation as well as Gourmet Magazine.

Upon moving to San Francisco, Scheiman entered the world of restaurant design and construction, building kitchens for restaurants and bars throughout the U.S. Because of his background, Scheiman has the unique ability to collaborate with chefs, consultants, and restaurateurs to develop kitchen and bar designs as well as manage the construction processes.

Working in the Myer’s S.F. Bay Area office, Scheiman has spearheaded relationships with the area’s most celebrated companies, helping to distinguish Myers as one of the nation’s preeminent restaurant design and construction companies. "There is no finer team assembled to successfully handle the design-build needs of the foodservice industry than those at Myers. I’m looking forward to many years of continued growth and success for our company." stated Scheiman.

About Myers Foodservice Equipment, Supply & Design:

Myers Foodservice Equipment, Supply & Design is a foodservice, design, equipment and supply company founded in 1951 on a reputation of customer service, excellence and exceeding the needs of their customers. They serve independent restaurants, multi-unit franchises, schools, health care facilities, corporate commissaries, and country clubs throughout the United States. They are a “full service” restaurant support company offering kitchen design, equipment sales, in-house installation teams, as well as replenishment supplies. Their headquarters are in Santa Rosa, California which also features a cash and carry retail Super Store. Myers is committed to providing quality products and outstanding customer service coast to coast.

