These new systems are designed and built in the U.S., and have been approved by IBM for use in TCS secure computer hardware platforms. The Trenton Cryptographic Systems enables the protection of privacy and confidentiality of data in a wide variety of business, government and military computing applications.

Trenton Cryptographic Systems deliver the long-term computer configuration stability and performance demanded in secure computing applications. We have two different 2U (TCS2503 and TCS2504) and 4U (TCS4503 and TCS4504) models available for deployment in either server room or robust field locations. Here's a short list of features for the Trenton Cryptographic Systems:



Dual or Single-Processor System Host Board (SHB) Options

Choice of long-life Intel® Xeon® or Intel® Core™ Processors

Robust 19” 2U or 4U Rackmount Chassis Configurations

Advanced PCI Express 3.0 Backplanes

Programmable Tamper–Responding Secure Hardware Security Module

IBM® 4767-002 HSM Designed to meet FIPS 140-2 Level 4 certification

TCS Configurations Fully Tested with the RHEL 7.2 O/S (additional O/S testing available)

TCS Made In America, 5-year Factory Warranty, and 7+ Years of SHB Availability

“Trenton Systems has a long and successful history of supporting IBM hardware innovations,” said Michael Bowling, President of Trenton Systems. “Our Trenton Cryptographic Systems are just the latest examples of how we’re helping our mutual customers take the guesswork out of applying advanced technology such as the IBM® 4767-002 PCIe Cryptographic Coprocessor card in secure computing environments.”

Please visit our Rugged Systems webpage and select the Trenton Cryptographic Systems (TCS) product filter option under Form Factor to learn more.

About Trenton Systems

Trenton Systems is a designer and manufacturer of rugged, military and modular rackmount computers, and industrial servers, that utilize Trenton’s U.S. made single board computers, backplanes and embedded motherboards for critical embedded computing applications. Trenton is an Affiliate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, a global ecosystem of member companies that provide scalable and interoperable solutions.

For more information about our company, or any Trenton product, call us at 770.287.3100, visit our website at http://www.TrentonSystems.com

Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance is a registered trademark of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.

PCI Express is a registered trademark of the PCI-SIG. All other product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

