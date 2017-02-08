Maxim Lighting Awarded Vendor of the Year

Maxim Lighting, a leader in the lighting industry, earned the highest honor at the 2016 D.R. Horton Trade Show award ceremony, “Vendor of the Year”. This award signifies a company’s excellence in services both with logistics and the overall ability to exceed expectation and accomplish set goals.

“It is a tremendous accomplishment to be named D.R. Horton’s Vendor of the Year,” said Daniel Roizman, Director of Builder Division, Maxim Lighting. “I would like to thank each and every one of the Maxim employees for their hard work, our distributors for their support, and the territory representatives’ commitment. This distinguished award would not have been possible without their help and backing.”

D.R. Horton was founded almost four decades ago in Texas but has since surpassed those borders to become the largest residential home-building company in the United States. Spanning across 27 states and covering over 70 metropolitan markets, D.R. Horton shows no sign of slowing down. It is their competence to partner with the perfect vendors which allows them to succeed and continue to grow.

Maxim Lighting winning this prestigious award comes with no surprise. Started in a small garage in the early 60s, the company has matured into the premier lighting manufacturer with presence in North America, South America, the Caribbean, and parts of Europe. Always looking to better serve the community, large distribution centers on the West and East coast were established for easy fulfillment and swift delivery. Recognizing the necessity to strengthen the bond between lighting showroom distributors and residential home-builders, Maxim launched their Builder Program. The Builder Program facilitates a network of experienced individuals knowledgeable in both the business of home construction and the showroom distribution industry. This pairing enticed D.R. Horton 15 years ago to seek out Maxim as their lighting vendor of choice and today the exclusive vendor for all their lighting solutions.

It is this strive for excellence that pushed Maxim to the top of the industry. Congratulations Maxim on becoming DR Horton’s Vendor of the year.