Otis McAllister, Inc., announces New Foodservice Website

Otis McAllister, Inc., an Oakland, California based company founded in 1892, and a well-known leader in the worldwide distribution of quality food products, is launching a new website for foodservice customers.

“We are pleased and excited to offer this service to our foodservice customers and through this site Otis McAllister will be able to give our clients the culinary and product information they are seeking” says Jim Hostetler, VP Foodservice at Otis McAllister.

Otis McAllister foodservice specializes in high quality imported rice and grains from around the globe and has an extensive warehouse program in the United States to service their US customers. Products include Thai Hom Mali Jasmine, Indian Basmati; Italian Arborio, and Ancient Grains such as Peruvian quinoa, Italian Farro and Black Chinese rice.

To access the new website, go to: http://www.otismcallisterfoodservice.com

For further information please contact Otis McAllister Foodservice at foodservice(at)otismcallister(dot)com.