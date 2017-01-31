Burke Honors Representative Firms at National Sales Conference

“After working together for more than four years, we’ve watched the team at American Recreational Products grow steadily and continue to provide customers in New York the best products and services in the industry,” Phelan said.

BCI Burke is pleased to announce the winner of the 2016 Representative of the Year Award. The Representative of the Year Award recognizes excellence in sales, customer support and service as well as an overall exemplification of Burke’s mission to create play that moves everyone. This year’s winner is American Recreational Products – Burke’s exclusive representative partner in the state of New York.

Michael Phelan, president and CEO of BCI Burke Company, presented the award to American Recreational Products at the national sales conference in Cancun, Mexico.

“After working together for more than four years, we’ve watched the team at American Recreational Products grow steadily and continue to provide customers in New York the best products and services in the industry while exemplifying our mission and values,” Phelan said. “We are honored to present them with the Representative of the Year award and look forward to our future together in 2017 and beyond.”

