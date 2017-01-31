Sharon has made numerous contributions to the field of trust and estate law, so we are pleased the ACTEC community has recognized her leadership and commitment to the industry.

Wilmington Trust is proud to announce that Sharon L. Klein was elected as a Fellow by the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC). Klein is president of Wilmington Trust’s New York Metropolitan region. She leads a team of professionals who provide planning, trust, investment management, family governance and education, and family office services.

ACTEC is a nonprofit, professional organization for trust and estate lawyers and law professors who are elected as Fellows by their peers based on significant contributions to the field. ACTEC has more than 2,600 members in the United States, Canada, and other countries.

“We’re very happy for Sharon being elected as an ACTEC Fellow,” said Larry Gore, senior vice president and co-manager of the firm’s Wealth Advisory business. “Sharon has made numerous contributions to the field of trust and estate law, so we are pleased the ACTEC community has recognized her leadership and commitment to the industry.”

Klein has over 25 years of experience in the wealth management field, and is nationally recognized in the industry as a speaker and author on trust and estate topics. She is regularly quoted in major publications including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Law Journal, and more.

She received a Master of Laws from the Boalt Hall School of Law at the University of California, Berkeley, and received a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of New South Wales, Australia.

Klein serves as chair of the Trusts and Estates Law Section Taxation Committee of the New York State Bar Association. She is a member of New York Bankers Association Trust & Investment Division Executive Committee, The Rockefeller University Committee on Trust and Estate Gift Plans, the Professional Advisory Council of the Anti-Defamation League, and the Estates, Gifts and Trusts Advisory Board for Bloomberg BNA.

She joins Wilmington Trust colleagues Donna Barwick, Carol Kroch, Henry Gissel, Dick Nenno, and Tom Sweeney, who were previously elected as ACTEC Fellows.

Klein is based in Wilmington Trust’s office at 350 Park Ave., 9th Floor in New York, and can be contacted at (212)415-0531.

