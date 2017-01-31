Christians for Biblical Equality Resources Impact Haitian Youth

In 2016, Christians for Biblical Equality (CBE) partnered with Publish4All (P4A), a global, cloud-based network of printers, to print and distribute resources on faith and gender equality around the world.

In December, 2016, Halo Learning, which operates a P4A print shop in Haiti, printed and distributed 100 copies of “Kòt a Kòt,” the Haitian Creole translation of CBE’s book, “Still Side by Side.” Written by Janet George and published by CBE in 2009, “Still Side by Side” introduces a Bible-based case for the full equality of men and women in leadership in the church and home. To date, the book has been translated into thirteen languages.

And the books are having an instant impact, according to Ron Moore, of Halo Learning. “Many of the young people [who received the books] are new Christians, and there is a thirst for information about the gospel.” Moore says that Haitian young people are, like young people the world over, bombarded by media that elevate a “hookup lifestyle,” and CBE’s resources offer a different, often healing perspective. Halo is now looking to print even more of CBE’s resources, as well.

This is not unusual, according to CBE’s president, Dr. Mimi Haddad. “We are thrilled to see such fruit from our partnership with P4A and Halo Learning. Organizations like Halo Learning in Haiti are doing important work, and we are happy to be a resource to them. In all our work, both domestic and international, we see similar fruit. People’s lives are changed when the Bible’s design for men and women becomes clear to them, especially for those who have suffered years of abuse.”

CBE’s resources have also been used in Haiti by Beyond Borders, an organization that works for economic development, with an emphasis on empowering women. Beyond Borders used “Kòt a Kòt” to make the case for women’s equality with pastors, who wield significant influence over local communities.

“Without this resource” said Haddad, “NGOs are finding it difficult to conduct their work. With it, the doors open and communities around the world embrace God’s ideal of men and women living as equals. It’s no surprise that this ultimately leads to safer women, and healthier, more peaceful communities.”

In its effort to advance a biblical foundation for gift-based rather than gender-based ministry and service, CBE sponsors annual conferences, facilitates local chapters, hosts an online bookstore, and publishes two award-winning journals. For more information, visit http://www.cbeinternational.org.