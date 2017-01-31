Cipher Named a Best-Run Company by SmartCEO

SmartCEO’s 100-page Best-Run Book is a collection of the Baltimore-Washington Region’s best business stories. A best-run company must exhibit the highest standards of nine critical aspects: process, vision, customers, culture, leadership, communication, growth, brand and talent.

Cipher has been selected as a 2017 Best-Run Company, a program by SmartCEO.

A best-run company must exhibit the highest standards of nine critical aspects: process, vision, customers, culture, leadership, communication, growth, brand and talent. These firms — generating in excess of $2.76 billion in collective annual revenue and employing more than 20,000 people — are leading their industries, have overcome significant challenges and have created lasting value in their communities. They span many industries that are succeeding in the Baltimore-Washington region — from IT and government contracting, to staffing and public relations. They exemplify leadership, strategic vision and character.

"For more than 15 years, SmartCEO’s mission has been to share inspirational stories about the region’s top companies. The Best-Run Book is a shining example of how companies like Cipher and their leadership teams are able to become industry leaders, overcome significant challenges and create lasting value in their communities,” says Craig Burris, founder and CEO of SmartCEO.

“We are honored by this recognition of our efforts to create a strong, collaborative culture for our employees and clients,” said Peter Grimm, Managing Director of Cipher. “Awards like this reaffirm our focus on building relationships and inspire us to continually strive for excellence.”

About Cipher

Cipher is an innovative consultancy focused on delivering competitive intelligence services and technology solutions that help our clients make smarter, faster decisions. Leveraging over 20 years of experience, our team of experts serves as the trusted partner to many of the world’s largest and most respected organizations. Our clients rely on us to solve their toughest strategic challenges and to provide strategic insight into all aspects of the marketplace. Visit us online at http://www.cipher-sys.com.

About SmartCEO

SmartCEO is an exclusive community of CEOs and business leaders with a mission to educate and inspire through the pages of our award-winning magazine, connections at C-level events and access to valuable online resources. Our communities comprise CEOs and business executives who are visionaries, mentors and well-respected leaders whose experiences benefit their own organizations and the communities in which they serve. Growing companies are SmartCEO companies.

For more information about the 2018 Best-Run Book, email Emily Hall at ehall(at)smartceo(dot)com.