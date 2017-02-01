Conversion Pipeline quickly established themselves as an asset to The Great Courses.

By developing innovative ways to promote content, enhance existing digital marketing initiatives and by improving conversion rates across sales channels, Conversion Pipeline expects to help TGC reach and surpass their cost per acquisition (CPA) and return on ad spend (ROAS) goals.

"The Great Courses is a proven leader in lifelong learning with a track record of producing educational and engaging audio and video content with some of the most recognized professors and experts. With their large collection of valuable content, they are in the perfect position to dominate the digital landscape in their industry." said Harry Brooks, Chief Marketing Officer for Conversion Pipeline.

The Great Courses has over 550 courses across dozens of subjects, and more than 8,000 engaging video lectures available to their customers on their streaming service, The Great Courses Plus.

The engagement will include SEO programs that leverage all three of the primary web properties, as well as paid advertising across several major online ad platforms. As a Google Premier Partner, Conversion Pipeline will work toward quick improvement and long term efficiencies in The Great Courses’ digital marketing efforts.

“Conversion Pipeline quickly established themselves as an asset to The Great Courses.” said Allison Lesser, Director of Digital Marketing at The Great Courses. “We are excited to have them consult on our PPC campaigns and SEO efforts for our websites.”

Conversion Pipeline's expertise in search engine optimization and pay per click marketing, combined with the high value websites and content provided by The Great Courses leaves Conversion Pipeline highly optimistic about success in 2017.

About The Great Courses

The Great Courses is the nation's leading developer and marketer of premium quality media for lifelong learning and personal enrichment. Delivered in engaging, expertly produced video and audio (in convenient online, digital, video on demand, and disc formats), these carefully crafted courses provide access to a world of knowledge from the most accomplished professors and experts. The content–rich, proprietary library spans more than 575 series with more than 14,000 lectures designed to expand horizons, deepen understanding, and foster epiphanies in the arts, science, literature, self–improvement, history, music, philosophy, theology, economics, mathematics, business, professional advancement and personal development. Creating unique learning experiences since 1990, The Great Courses and The Great Courses Plus are the premier brands of The Teaching Company Sales, LLC of Chantilly, Virginia, which is owned by Los Angeles-based Brentwood Associates. More information can be found at http://www.thegreatcoursesplus.com.

About Conversion Pipeline

Conversion Pipeline is a leading Digital Marketing Agency helping businesses advertise online and increase their search engine rankings. Through search engine optimization (SEO), social media marketing, pay-per-click (PPC) and online advertising solutions, Conversion Pipeline is able to effectively elevate brand awareness, increase conversion ratios and drive new revenue growth for their clients. For more information, please visit http://www.conversionpipeline.com.