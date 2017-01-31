Advantage Rent A Car Undergoes Full Rebrand

Advantage/E-Z Rent A Car The new logo and identity are launching in association with a completely re-envisioned website, not only improves functionality but reaffirms our commitment to continually improving the customer experience.

Advantage Rent A Car (AEZ), which operates through its Advantage and EZ brands, is proud to announce a new direction for its Advantage brand that features a fresh logo, an updated website and a robust new Awards program that supports the company’s value-driven philosophy.

“Advantage has built a reputation for providing superior value and service at an amazing price,” said Scott Davido, President of AEZ. “Our new corporate logo and identity better reflect our dedication to customers and our corporate culture.”

The new logo and identity are launching in association with a completely re-envisioned website, Advantage.com, which Davido said, “not only improves functionality but reaffirms our commitment to continually improving the customer experience.”

A significant feature of AEZ’s updated identity is the new Advantage Awards program, which offers benefits for corporations, business and leisure travelers, and travel agents. Signing up is easy and customers get closer to different rewards every time they rent a vehicle. For instance, benefits for business or leisure travelers include prepaid gas, the use of a GPS, toll pass or car seat, and a dedicated service line at the rental counter.

AEZ’s new identity will be rolled out over the course of 2017, unifying the company’s domestic and overseas locations. In addition, AEZ is developing a mobile app to further expedite and streamline transactions. It will launch later in 2017.

“We at Advantage are very excited about our new branding,” said Director of Marketing Andrea Peters. “It represents the direction and quality offerings that business and leisure travel customers have come to expect from us. Plus, it’s an identity that will carry our company into the future.”

Chris Toledo, Vice President of IT, noted that the new website takes into consideration the latest in both technology and consumer behavior.

“Built with mobility in mind, the new site features a responsive design that offers an optimal viewing experience across a wide range of devices,” he said. “The clean, user-friendly interface makes renting a car from Advantage simple and efficient, which is what today’s drivers expect from a website.”

A similar effort is in the works for Advantage's partner brand, EZ Rent-A-Car. It, too, will include a newly designed logo, a contemporary and user-friendly website and a revamped E-Z Money Rewards Program.

About AEZ

AEZ, operating through its Advantage and EZ brands, is the fourth largest car rental company in the United States. A leader in the industry, AEZ is active nationwide with 75 locations in 44 markets, including 23 of the nation’s 25 largest airports, and globally through its partnership with Europcar. AEZ draws on the strength of its combined companies to deliver superior service, choice and value for its customers.

For more information, visit Advantage.com or E-ZRentACar.com, or engage with AEZ on Facebook and Twitter. Use the hastags #AdVroomVroom, #YourAdvantage, #EZLiving, #TheEZWay and #EZBreezy to join the conversation online.