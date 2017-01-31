We want to be a role model for our customers and partners. By partnering with OneNeck, we can take our growing IT systems and place them in a stable, reliable and secure location.

Looking to put into practice exactly what they advise customers, the Arnett Group is teaming up with OneNeck® IT Solutions. As part of the five-year deal, the Arnett Group is now contracting for space within OneNeck’s state of the art data center located just outside Madison, Wis.

“We want to be a role model for our customers and partners,” says Scott Arnett, president of the Arnett Group. “By partnering with OneNeck, we can take our growing IT systems and place them in a stable, reliable and secure location. Doing so allows us to lower our risk while also leveraging a state-of-the-art facility. As we look toward future growth, we’re excited about our new partnership and working with a company that shares our technology passion, drive for excellence and customer focus.”

The Arnett Group has more than 30 years of experience in the IT industry. Working with a number of industries based throughout the country, the Arnett Group strives to provide the best IT services and solutions to help customers achieve a competitive advantage.

“As a strategy-based IT company, we like to have first-hand experience with everything we recommend,” Arnett stated. “It’s helpful to know and experience what it’s like to move to a colocation facility and to have remote support for our infrastructure and systems. We pass that knowledge on to our customers as we work through their strategies and decisions.”

When searching for a new IT provider and a first-class data center to call home, the Arnett Group was looking for a partner that could deliver consistent and reliable services.

“We understand just how critical it is to have a partner you can always rely on,” said Jim de la Pena, VP of Sales at OneNeck. “We take great pride in delivering the products and services our customers need and then backing them up with SLAs that demonstrate our commitment. We are excited to be teaming with the Arnett Group and look forward to growing our partnership in ways that everyone benefits.”

OneNeck IT Solutions offers a full suite of hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, ERP application management, professional services and IT hardware. In addition to their state-of-the-art facility in Wisconsin, OneNeck also has top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota and Oregon. Visit oneneck.com for more information.

About OneNeck

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, employs nearly 550 people throughout the U.S. The company offers hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, ERP application management, professional services, IT hardware and top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals manage secure, world-class, hybrid IT infrastructures and applications for businesses around the country. Visit oneneck.com.

TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom/TDS®), headquartered in Madison, Wis., operates OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and BendBroadband, which is part of TDS Broadband Service LLC. Combined, the company employs more than 3,400 people. Visit tdstelecom.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a Fortune 500® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately six million customers nationwide through its businesses U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, and TDS Broadband Service LLC. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. employs 10,400 people. Visit tdsinc.com.