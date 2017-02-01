Growth Acceleration Partners (GAP) is excited to announce the celebration of its tenth-year anniversary as the leading software development company with a near-shoring model. GAP offers a unique Pan-American blend of US based corporate executive experience with seasoned and innovative Latin American engineering centers of excellence. GAP’s competitive differentiation has afforded them the opportunity to partner with various Fortune 500 enterprises to design, develop and deliver custom mobile, web/cloud and analytics solutions.

In the business era when software development companies come and go, the GAP partners Joyce Durst, Brett Bachman, and Paul Brownell have achieved a decade of profitable steady growth. Over the past ten years, they have grown their software development practice to work with over 250 clients and built a firm that now employees more than 300 employees coupled with myriads of awards for excellent performance.

"We succeeded in achieving this milestone through the hard work and dedication of our talented team and our culture of excellent customer service that exists throughout the entire organization,” remarked Durst, co-founding partner of GAP. Bachman added, “We have dedicated ourselves to ten years of product innovation and technological efficiencies to provide our clients with the highest quality services”.

“GAP has provided us with a world class software development experience,” said Chris Taylor, CEO of Austin, Texas based Square Root. “They been very instrumental in the design, development and delivery of the analytical solutions we now offer to our clients.”

