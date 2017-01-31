Mark and Mina Fies, owners of Synergy Design & Construction, a design-build firm located in Reston, VA, celebrated the Grand Opening of their new showroom on January 24th, 2017 with a special ribbon cutting ceremony. The Greater Reston Chamber of Commerce hosted the event with over 120 local business owners and leaders in attendance.

“It’s hard to believe we started in a windowless basement almost 9 years ago and are now celebrating the grand opening of our new showroom, are about to hire our 12th employee and have garnered national recognition for our design work and customer service experience” said Mark Fies, CEO of Synergy Design & Construction. “Our team is phenomenal and we are blessed to have some of the hardest working people focused on helping our homeowners renovate happy.”

Synergy Design & Construction’s success and continued growth has certainly defied the odds. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 50% of all new businesses survive 5 years or more, and about one-third survive 10 years or more (remodeling companies tend to fare significantly worse at 65% failure rate within 5 years). Synergy attributes their success to focusing on providing an exceptional client experience with predictable results (on time, on budget but maintaining high quality standards) and staying focused on serving Reston and the immediate surrounding communities. Synergy Design & Construction anticipates hiring an additional 3-4 team members by the end of 2017 with a projected growth rate of 15% over 2016.

“We couldn't be happier to have you as part of our community. Thank you for your involvement with the Reston Home Tour, Reston Association’s Home & Garden Expo, and for being a Helping Homes partner, where you provide exterior home repair for financially challenged neighborhoods in Reston, is remarkable.” said Mark Ingrao, President of the Greater Greater Reston Chamber of Commerce. “You continue to be great contributors and we appreciate your efforts and involvement in Reston.”

About Synergy Design & Construction

Synergy Design & Construction is an award-winning design/build home remodeling firm based in Reston, Virginia. Launched at the height of the 2008 recession, their against-all-odds success story has garnered both local and national recognition, several Master Design and Contractor of the Year awards and features on NPR and HGTV. Their commitment to innovative strategies for remodeling success includes the development of a proprietary homeowner interactive educational platform and project management system called The Renovation Roadmap™ to be launched soon. Watch this space!

Greater Reston Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Reston Chamber of Commerce is the catalyst for business growth and entrepreneurship by providing quality programs, education, connections and advocacy for our members and organizations in Western Fairfax and along the Dulles Corridor. Learn more at http://www.RestonChamber.org or call 703.707.9045.