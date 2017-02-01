Outer Banks Realtor or the Year

The Outer Banks Association of Realtors® awarded Jean-Paul Peron of The Outer Banks Real Estate Company the 2016 Realtor® of the Year Award. The award recognizes individuals who serve not only the real estate profession but also the community.

J-P Peron is a Carova resident, and specializes in property located on the Northern beaches of Carova. He became a licensed REALTOR in 2004 and moved to the Outer Banks in 2008. He devotes volunteer time to N.E.S.T. and the Carova Volunteer Fire Department, and for every home Peron sells, he donates $500 to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund in the name of the buyer or seller. “It helps the new buyer to be part of the community, and it’s a memento for the seller,” he said in a recent phone interview.

Being a people person who also likes to fly under the radar, J-P says he was “blindsided” by being voted Realtor® of the Year. “I did not expect to ever get that award.”

In her nomination of J-P Peron for the award, Monica Thibodeau of Carolina Designs Realty, noted that J-P became active as a volunteer when he first arrived on the Outer Banks. “He saw the need to do a lot of technical training with the agents to bring everyone up on what’s out there technology-wise,” said Thibodeau. “He exudes professionalism and is always striving to do the right thing.”

Jean-Paul Peron is the current secretary of the Outer Banks Association of Realtors® and is slated to be the board’s Director at Large for 2017-2018.

Before relocating to the Outer Banks, Jean-Paul worked in Newark, Delaware with Weichert Realtors. He has also worked for Re/Max Ocean Realty and Sun Realty before starting Outer Banks Real Estate Company with his partner Morgan Mason, who is a Broker in charge of the Southern Shores office while J-P is the Broker in charge of the Carova office.

J-P enjoys selling property in his neck of the beach. “I have the opportunity to meet my potential neighbors,” he said. He delights in the opportunity to work in a 4x4 locale and make his living “without ever having to touch the pavement.” J-P Peron has been married to his wife Lori for twenty years, and they share their northern beach home with two cats.

Monica Thibodeau has known Jean-Paul Peron throughout his career in Outer Banks real estate. She was thrilled when her nomination of J-P was accepted by the Board. “I think he leads by example,” she said. “He’s a great guy.”

This year marks the 39th such award presented by the Outer Banks Association of Realtors®. Their website lists the Realtor® of the Year recipients with awards dating back to 1977. The Association is located in Nags Head and has 850 Realtors® and Associate Members.

Outer Banks Association of Realtors®, 201 West Eighth St., Nags Head, 27959.