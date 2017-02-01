Electrosoft Awarded IDIQ Contract for DLA JETS

“We are delighted to have been awarded this contract. We now look forward to bidding on and being awarded JETS task orders, and in doing so demonstrate delivery excellence in support of DLA’s critical mission," stated Dr. Sarbari Gupta, President and CEO

JETS will provide the full range of IT services, technical and management expertise that support applications, software, hardware, infrastructure, and systems, across the DLA IT Enterprise. Support will be provided for information technology solutions, technical support, maintenance and sustainment; operations support; application development, maintenance and technical support; and lifecycle management. Additionally, the acquisition also supports administrative program management support for IT program offices and DLA Information Operations (J6) Office. While JETS will primarily support DLA IT services requirements, the contract allows for de-centralized ordering by other DoD agencies.

About Electrosoft

Electrosoft delivers a diversified set of technology-based solutions and services differentiated by thought leadership and innovation. Fueling the success of our Government and commercial customers since 2001 through outstanding value and trust, we couple our domain knowledge and experience with proven, mature, management practices to deliver the right solutions on time and within budget. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Electrosoft is an 8(a) certified Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) and an 8(m) certified Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB). For immediate consideration, send resume by e-mail to: careers@electrosoft-inc.com. For more information about Electrosoft, visit our website at http://www.electrosoft-inc.com.