PayAnywhere Launches New Branding and Features

It’s here: a whole new PayAnywhere app and portal (PayAnywhere Inside) designed with your business in mind. See how we’re leveraging knowledge and technology to advance commerce, simplify business, an

PayAnywhere, the mobile point-of-sale solution from North American Bancard Holdings, LLC., is starting off the new year with an increased commitment to connecting businesses with their customers through a new vision and look, plus, updated app and portal features that enable small and medium-sized merchants to grow and manage their businesses.

The PayAnywhere rebrand, which includes a new logo, is intentional. It highlights the new tagline that reinforces a commitment to connecting merchants and their customers through meaningful interaction – “Commerce that connects us.” All PayAnywhere communications will share this revitalized appearance, including all social media platforms.

“PayAnywhere initially launched in 2009; we felt that now was the time to refresh its look and introduce new features that allow the transaction process to be the point of meaningful interaction between merchants and customers,” said Marc Gardner, founder and CEO of North American Bancard Holdings, LLC. “The mobile payments industry has experienced exponential growth, and PayAnywhere has been right there with it. We want to continue to evolve with our merchants and be their preferred mobile payment solution.”

In addition to the new look, the latest app and portal release, PayAnywhere 5.0, includes new features designed to help merchants more easily and efficiently manage their businesses, whether they’re using the traditional magstripe PayAnywhere Credit Card Reader, the PayAnywhere 3-in-1 Credit Card Reader, which allows merchants to accept EMV chip card and contactless payments, or PayAnywhere Storefront. The features include:



New app functionality – users will enjoy a fresh new look and improved functionality, including the ability to manage and track stock, and to scan items using the camera on a smartphone, tablet, or a compatible Bluetooth barcode scanner.

An entirely new PayAnywhere Inside portal – users can use the redesigned interactive dashboard to view account activity and pull both flash and product sales reports, plus export a customer list for marketing campaigns. You can also add, edit and view stock on items; build an item library; manage employees; and more.

PayAnywhere merchants will need to ensure they have the latest version of the PayAnywhere app, 5.0, to use the new functions. It is available for free in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

For more information on PayAnywhere and the PayAnywhere 3-in-1 Credit Card Reader, visit http://www.payanywhere.com.

About PayAnywhere

PayAnywhere is more than just a way to get paid. Created by North American Bancard Holdings, LLC, an award-winning and industry-leading credit card processing company, PayAnywhere is dedicated to providing merchants with the tools they need for real business success – a seamless checkout experience, low rates, faster funding, detailed real-time analytics, and live support. PayAnywhere’s offerings include mobile payments solution PayAnywhere Mobile and mobile point-of-sale solution PayAnywhere Storefront. To learn more about PayAnywhere and mobile payments, visit http://www.payanywhere.com.