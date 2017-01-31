We talked about the issues that B2B marketers and sales leaders must address or -- ignore at their own risk.

Fusion Marketing Partners (FMP) today announced the release of a podcast of their January 19 Sales Lead Management Association (SLMA) radio program that lays bare the hard facts of B2B marketing in the digital era and uncovers how modern marketers are honing their lead-to-revenue processes to meet the demands of the discerning, online buyer.

Based on FMP’s 2017 State of the Industry Report: Trends in B2B Marketing and Lead-to-Revenue. Ryan and Obermeyer talked about what the 1,400 B2B marketing and sales leaders surveyed said were their biggest issues:



The surprising truth about how respondents’ branding, lead generation and key performance indicator (KPI) activities are going.

What can be done to alleviate the “tragedy of lead management” that so many B2B companies are struggling to overcome.

What are the “red-flag” warnings that tell marketers when they have lead conversion issues that will drive up costs?

“Chris Ryan, CEO Fusion Marketing Partners, covers the highlights of the company’s substantial 2017 Trends in B2B Marketing and Lead to Revenue Research Report. This report objectively tells you what you need to know to be competitive in sales and marketing,” said Obermeyer.

“It was fun sharing thoughts on live radio with one of the best in the business. I think we talked about the issues that B2B marketers and sales leaders must address or -- ignore at their own risk,” Ryan said.

You can download the podcast here.

