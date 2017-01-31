Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), will host the 13th Annual International Symposium on Melanoma and Other Cutaneous Malignancies® on Feb. 11 at Trump International Miami. The program will be led by Co-Chairs Dr. Jeffrey S. Weber, deputy director of the Laura and Issac Perlmutter Cancer Center and professor of medicine at NYU’s Langone Medical Center, and Dr. Omid Hamid, chief of translational and immuno-oncology and director of cutaneous malignancies at the Angeles Clinic and Research Institute and Director of Experimental Therapeutics at Cedars Sinai Medical Care Foundation in Los Angeles.

In making the announcement, Dr. Jeffery S. Weber said: “We have just begun to scratch the surface in the process of developing the innovative techniques and therapies that we can use to fight cutaneous malignancies. Interactive forums like the current one allow those on the front lines to collaborate in order to propel the right initiatives forward to improve patient care.”

The one-day educational meeting’s focal point will be on contemporary approaches and the future of direction of therapy in the management of melanoma and other cutaneous malignancies, and contains a fast-paced forum on key core areas of personalizing care for melanoma tumors including immunotherapies, targeted therapies, regional therapy, predictive/prognostic modeling, and integrated medicine/patient care.

The symposium will be held at the Trump International Miami on Feb. 11 in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, located 3.5 miles from the Miami International Airport and 13 miles from the Fort Lauderdale International Airport. For more information and to register please visit: http://www.gotoper.com/conferences/ime/meetings/13th-Annual-International-Symposium-on-Melanoma-and-Other-Cutaneous-Malignancies/registration

