Horizon Media President and GE CMO Celebrated at Cynopsis TV Awards

Cynopsis is proud to announce that two of the industry’s most distinguished executives, Bill Koenigsberg, President, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Horizon Media, and Linda Boff, Chief Marketing Officer of General Electric (GE) will be receiving the evening’s top honors.

Spotlighting outstanding networks, shows and campaigns from the world of television programming, the first annual Cynopsis TV Awards Gala will take place on Tuesday, February 7 at the Edison Ballroom in Manhattan. These honorees will be joined by dozens of finalists who are competing for TV awards. that salute excellence across genres in writing, directing, hosting and more.

With more than 30 years’ experience in the media industry, Horizon Media President, CEO and Founder, Bill Koenigsberg will receive the Cynopsis Champion Award. Koenigsberg is being recognized for his extraordinary contributions to the industry throughout his career. Under Koenigsberg’s leadership, Horizon has evolved into world class data-driven marketing organization with a client service philosophy that has resulted in some of the longest standing client relationships in the industry. Today, Horizon represents top brands such as GEICO, Capital One, Burger King, A+E Networks, Constellation Brands, STX Entertainment, Turner and LG to name a few. John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises will present the award to Koenigsberg.

General Electric CMO Linda Boff will receive the Navigator Award. Boff leads all global marketing, brand, sponsorship, and customer experience for one of the world’s most powerful brands: GE. In her role, Boff successfully drives the positioning of the company as the preeminent digital industrial company, leading the industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. Boff is recognized as one of today’s most influential CMOs. David Lubars, Chief Creative Officer of BBDO Worldwide will present the award to Boff.

The event will include an anniversary reception followed by a gourmet dinner announcing the TV Award winners, highlighting this year’s Media Buyers & Planners and honoring the 2017 luminary executives. A complete list of finalists and honorees can be found at http://www.cynopsistvawards.com.

The gala will take place at the Edison Ballroom in New York City on Tuesday, February 7 from 4:30 - 8:00 PM. For registration questions, contact Sarah Martinez at sarah(at)cynopsis(dot)com. For sponsorship information or to place a congratulatory ad in the reception program, contact VP of Sales & Marketing Mike Farina at mike(at)cynopsis(dot)com.

About Cynopsis Media:

Cynopsis is what the TV industry reads first every day. The Cynopsis family of products includes the media industry's most-read daily, Cynopsis, plus sister dailies Cynopsis Digital and Cynopsis Sports, the Cynopsis Jobs board and special reports. Serving TV, agency and brand professionals, Cynopsis Media produces conferences, webinars, and awards programs that are second to none. Find out more at cynopsis.com.

###