FADEL® and Extensis® today announced they are teaming up to integrate Rights Management into Extensis Portfolio®, a digital asset management (DAM) solution ranked amongst the Top 10 for Enterprise Business*. By integrating FADEL ARC® directly into Extensis Portfolio, users will be able to instantly check content usage rights and restrictions against contract terms during the creative process. This will not only protect companies from compliance issues, but also accelerate workflows, improve speed to market and enable customers to get the most out of their investments.

“As organizations’ digital asset libraries grow exponentially, we are committed to introducing new innovations that enable our clients to more effectively manage their content,” said Toby Martin, Vice President of Development & Strategy at Extensis. “The need for rights management has never been greater. Now, the FADEL ARC Connector for Extensis Portfolio aligns DAM with Rights Management, allowing marketing teams and agencies to deliver rapid-fire campaigns without the risk of exposing their organization to litigation due to unauthorized asset use.”

“We are thrilled to add Extensis to our growing ARC Partner Network,” said Tarek Fadel (@FadelTarek), Founder and CEO of FADEL. “The synergy of our solutions gives Extensis customers richer functionality. Creative and digital workgroups can further accelerate their workflows with the assurance that the assets they use in their campaigns adhere to legal parameters for use, such as regions, timeframes, media types and more. Business analytics are also built into the ARC platform, giving marketing departments insight into how investments are performing.”

*G2 Crowd recently released a report ranking Extensis Portfolio amongst the “Top 10 Digital Asset Management Software for Enterprise Business” and a “Top Performer for Winter 2017”

About FADEL

FADEL is a provider of cloud-based Rights and Royalty Management software for Media, Entertainment, Publishing, Advertising and High Tech. Built on a robust and adaptable architecture, FADEL IP Management software has been recognized for its end-to-end capabilities across the IP licensing lifecycle – from negotiation to payment. The trusted authority for the tracking and monetization of intellectual property usage, FADEL’s IP Management software enables businesses to verify, automate and manage the rights to use their digital assets – empowering faster time to market and ensuring corporate compliance. Founded in 2003, FADEL is headquartered in Rye, New York, and also operates offices in New York City, Los Angeles, London, and Lebanon. For more information, visit http://www.fadel.com.

About Extensis

Celebrating more than two decades in business, Extensis® is a leading developer of software and services for creative professionals and workgroups. Our solutions streamline workflows, securely manage digital assets and fonts, and control corporate typographic branding. Used by hundreds of Fortune 5000 companies, Extensis’ award-winning server and desktop products include: Portfolio® for digital asset management, Universal Type Server® for server-based font management, and Suitcase Fusion® for single-user font management. Founded in 1993, Extensis is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and Northampton, England. For additional information, visit http://www.extensis.com

