Social442.com, The New Interactive Football Social Network Hits The UK

Interactive social network dedicated to football fans With fifty times more club updates than BBC and Sky Sports, Social442 is the quicker and more engaging way for a fan to follow their club.

Social442.com is a new football (soccer) social network that went live in 2016. It has quickly grown to become the UK’s largest interactive football social network. Football is the most popular, and opinion evoking sport in the world. Social442 capitalises on fan passion and the increased time football fans spend online by offering a richer and more interactive online experience. The founder of Social442, Alam Hosseinbor, highlights the platform’s key USPs: “Describing Social442 as the Facebook of football would be a disservice. Those platforms claiming to be so have come and gone. They were replicas of existing social networking sites which were originally designed for general self expression, not for football. This is key, as the success of Social442 is due to it being carefully engineered around football thinking and engagement, culminating in its ability to offer fifty times more football club updates than sites like BBC and Sky Sports.”

A powerful feature of Social442 is the proprietary interactive content-based technology it has developed. Social442's technology works by scanning the various sites that content is currently spread across and finding the most relevant club updates. It then collates, quality checks, and delivers this content in an interactive format in order to further trigger and facilitate fan engagement. With so much content ranging from the latest club news, starting line-ups, live scores, streams, statistics and forums Social442 provides fifty times more club updates than websites like BBC and Sky Sports (compared against the club pages of each respective platform) making it a football fan's one stop shop for all club updates and discussion. Therefore, as well as feeding fans with more football updates, Social442 encourages fans to interact with real-time content and each other.

Hosseinbor continues “The problems of a lack of updates and interaction on mainstream sites do not satisfy the needs of passionate and opinionated fans whom are spending more time online. This has led to the mass creation of football fan and forum sites which has in turn further fragmented the market, adding to the time it currently takes to consume the range of football content available. Social442 solves these problems as fans no longer need to actively browse several sites to get the information they want. Social442 is the quicker, easier and smarter way for a fan to follow their favourite football club.”

Social442 keeps fans more up to date and better-informed about the news and events that unfold, however it also very much caters for the needs of the more strategic football fan. After feeding and stimulating their thoughts with 50 times more updates, fans can share views on team selection, create formations, suggest transfers and contribute their ideas and opinions. As soon as users sign up, they are instantly connected with fellow fans and are presented with tools and features to get involved in club discussion. The latest fan tool is a football formation creator, which allows fans to showcase and pick their preferred formation and starting 11. Fans can comment on newly created formations, rate the line-up, and are encouraged to debate strengths and weaknesses.

Social Media and football remain big business. Football is a highly lucrative industry, and social media usage for football purposes continues to increase as clubs see exponential growth in the consumption of their online content. Advertisers are also seeking new and effective ways to target football fans. Even in these early growth-focused stages, Social442 is already generating revenue and offering advertisers unique and precise targeting opportunities as it experiments with new ad formats.

Social442 is changing the way football fans consume content online. It is designed and launched by fans, for fans, bringing the best content directly to an individual with ease and simplicity. It is available through the website and available to download as an app. Social442 currently caters for English Premier League (EPL) and EFL Championship clubs, with additional leagues to follow.

