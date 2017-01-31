SharePoint Online Made Easy. ServicePoint365 provides a ready-made environment that can significantly reduce the cost and time to benefit for a SharePoint Online deployment. We now recommend all of our customers consider ServicePoint365 as a part of their Office 365 deployment.

ServicePoint365, a leading provider of ISV applications for Microsoft’s Office 365 and Azure cloud platform, is helping Office 365 reseller Yuma Solutions implement SharePoint Online for their customers.

“Many of our Office 365 customers struggled with setting up a SharePoint Online environment that is intuitive and supports their internal and external collaboration needs. ServicePoint365 provides a ready-made environment that can significantly reduce the cost and time to benefit for a SharePoint Online deployment. We now recommend all of our customers consider ServicePoint365 as a part of their Office 365 deployment,” said Mark Mills, President at Yuma Solutions.

ServicePoint365 is an Office 365 add-on application designed to “light up” SharePoint Online without requiring deep SharePoint skills. The application consists of eleven “Centers” that are pre-configured for Company Intranet, Client/Prospect Management (CRM), Project Management, Proposal Management, Resource Management, Process Management, Knowledge Management and Vendor Management. Resellers simply install ServicePoint365 to their customer’s Office 365 SharePoint Online environment so they can begin collaborating on critical information in a secure, stable and easy-to-use environment.

About ServicePoint365

ServicePoint365 is a leading provider of Microsoft Office 365 ISV applications for Office 365, SharePoint Online and Azure. ServicePoint365 is available through Synnex’s CloudSOLV marketplace. Non-Synnex resellers contact ServicePoint365 directly at info(at)servicepoint365(dot)com, 855-411-4229 or http://www.servicepoint365.com. All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

About Yuma Solutions

Yuma Solutions is a managed services provider with a heavy emphasis on supporting the political and legal industries. Yuma has consulted on more than ten Presidential races, four Presidential conventions and countless federal and state House, Senate and Gubernatorial campaigns. Yuma is the internal IT staff for four national associations as well as multiple law firms who have offices nationwide. Yuma’s corporate office is in Tampa, FL but maintain full local staffs in Tallahassee, FL and Washington, DC.